BMW Unveils X7 Signature Edition in India for Rs 1.33 Crore: Features and Highlights

BMW has launched the limited-edition X7 Signature Edition in India, priced at Rs 1.33 crore (ex-showroom). Available in two premium shades – Tanzanite Blue and Dravit Grey – the Signature Edition adds a touch of luxury to the already impressive X7 lineup.

This exclusive model, available only through BMW’s online shop, features a bold kidney grille with chrome-accented double bars and crystal headlamps made with Swarovski crystals for a distinctive lighting effect. The design also includes satin aluminium roof rails, stylish 3D taillights with updated graphics, and a chrome bar covered in smoked glass.

The BMW X7 Signature Edition retains its powerful 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, supported by a 48V mild-hybrid system that adds extra torque and power. This combination produces 375bhp and 520Nm of torque, providing a strong performance on the road. Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and BMW's xDrive all-wheel drive, the SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.8 seconds, making it both quick and refined for luxury SUV enthusiasts.

The BMW X7 Signature Edition is designed for those who value luxury and technology. Inside, it features a large 14.9-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, set within a stylish leather-wrapped dashboard. The cabin is further enhanced with 14-colour ambient lighting, crystal door pins, and a panoramic sunroof.

For rear passengers, the X7 Signature Edition offers leather Merino captain seats and plush Alcantara cushions, with a hands-free split tailgate providing access to a generous boot space of up to 2,120 litres. It also includes a premium 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a head-up display, and advanced driver-assistance systems.

The BMW X7 Signature Edition comes exclusively in the xDrive40i petrol variant and is produced at BMW’s plant in Chennai. This special edition is designed to offer a blend of performance and luxury, reflecting BMW's commitment to high-quality manufacturing and advanced automotive technology.