BMW G 310 RR Introduces Racing Blue Metallic Variant in India; Bookings Open

BMW G 310 RR - Blue Metallic |

BMW Motorrad has unveiled a vibrant new 'Style Passion' variant for the G 310 RR in India, showcasing a dynamic Racing Blue Metallic finish. The BMW G 310 RR, priced from Rs 3.05 lakh (ex-showroom), is now available in India. This model is essentially a rebadged version of the TVS Apache RR 310, offering a sporty design and performance features under the BMW Motorrad brand.

This striking color scheme pairs metallic blue and black with bold red accents on the fairing and tail section. Orders for this exciting new option are now open at authorized BMW Motorrad dealerships. Meanwhile, the original 'Style Sport' variant, featuring the traditional white, blue, and red BMW colors, continues to be offered for those who prefer a classic look.

The BMW G 310 RR is built on a sturdy steel-trellis frame and features an upside-down front fork along with a preload-adjustable rear monoshock, ensuring a responsive and balanced ride. For braking, it opts for traditional rotors rather than the petal-type discs seen on the Apache. The bike comes equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, enhancing its agility and stability on the road.

The BMW G 310 RR runs on a 313cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, identical to the one in the TVS Apache RTR 310. This powertrain delivers 34bhp and 27.3Nm of torque through a 6-speed gearbox. It also features ride-by-wire throttle, enabling four riding modes – Track, Sport, Urban, and Rain – so riders can adjust performance to suit various conditions and preferences.

Recently, BMW has launched a range of new products in India, including its first electric scooter, the CE 04. At Rs 14.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the CE 04 is the highest-priced electric scooter in the country. It is powered by an 8.5kWh battery, offering a range of 130 kilometers on a single charge. The scooter reaches a top speed of 120km/h and accelerates from 0 to 50km/h in just 2.6 seconds, highlighting its impressive performance.