2024 Hero Glamour Hits the Market at Rs 83,598 with Fresh Paint Options

Hero MotoCorp has added a new Black Metallic Silver color to its 2024 Glamour 125 motorcycle lineup. This new variant is priced at Rs 83,598 for the drum brake version and Rs 87,598 for the disc brake model (ex-showroom). This makes it slightly more expensive, by around Rs 1000, compared to the existing colors like Candy Blazing Red, Techno Blue-Black, and Sports Red-Black. The design of the 2024 model remains unchanged, maintaining the sleek commuter look and familiar graphics seen on the previous versions.

The 2024 Hero Glamour retains its key features, including LED lights, hazard lamps, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a convenient phone charging port. It also continues to use Hero’s i3S technology, which saves fuel by turning off the engine when the bike is idle. The bike is powered by a 125cc engine that delivers 10.68 bhp and 10.6 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The suspension setup consists of a telescopic fork at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear, ensuring a smooth ride.

Last month, Hero launched the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V in India, with a starting price of Rs 1,38,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The updated model features a refreshed design and new features, while retaining the same engine specifications. A new Kevlar Brown color option has been introduced, featuring a dual-tone black and brown finish with golden graphics. This color joins the existing options of Neon Shooting Star and Stealth Black, giving buyers an enhanced aesthetic choice for the Xtreme 160R 4V.

The engine remains the same, a 163.2cc air/oil-cooled unit delivering 16.9PS at 8500rpm and 14.6Nm of torque at 6500rpm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. This updated version will be competing in a crowded segment against notable rivals such as the Bajaj Pulsar NS160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Yamaha FZS Fi V4, and Honda SP160.