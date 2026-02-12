 Nissan Unveils Gravite MPV: New Contender In Budget 7-Seater Car Segment; All You Need To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNissan Unveils Gravite MPV: New Contender In Budget 7-Seater Car Segment; All You Need To Know

Nissan Unveils Gravite MPV: New Contender In Budget 7-Seater Car Segment; All You Need To Know

Nissan India will launch the seven-seater Gravite MPV on February 17 as part of its revival strategy. Based on the CMF-A+ platform, it gets a 1.0-litre petrol engine, manual and AMT options, and features like an 8-inch touchscreen and six airbags. Expected pricing ranges between Rs 6.80 lakh and Rs 12.85 lakh.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 02:49 PM IST
article-image
Nissan Unveils Gravite: New Contender In Budget MPV Space; All You Need To Know |

New Delhi: Nissan India is poised to shake up the family car segment with the official launch of the Nissan Gravite on February 17. Positioned as a practical, seven-seater B-MPV, the Gravite marks a major milestone in Nissan’s resurgence strategy for the Indian market, serving as the first of three major models slated for release over the next 16 months.

Design & Exterior: A Modern Identity

While the Gravite shares its CMF-A+ platform with the Renault Triber, Nissan has ensured the vehicle carries a distinct visual signature. The front fascia features Nissan’s trademark V-Motion grille with a honeycomb insert, flanked by sharp LED daytime running lights and a more sculpted bumper.

To appeal to the value-conscious yet style-driven Indian consumer, the MPV includes 'GRAVITE' lettering on the bonnet and generous chrome accents. Its sub-4-meter footprint ensures it remains nimble for city driving while offering a rugged, SUV-like stance with roof rails and a ground clearance of approximately 185mm to 200mm.

FPJ Shorts
The 50: Arbaaz Patel Proposes To Nikki Tamboli; Netizens React 'Ab Hogi Shaadi Show Mein' - View Pics
The 50: Arbaaz Patel Proposes To Nikki Tamboli; Netizens React 'Ab Hogi Shaadi Show Mein' - View Pics
Flipkart IPO Preparations Strengthen Leadership Hiring, Yogita Shanbhag Joins As VP–HR To Drive Talent & Growth Strategy
Flipkart IPO Preparations Strengthen Leadership Hiring, Yogita Shanbhag Joins As VP–HR To Drive Talent & Growth Strategy
'It Is All BullS**T': Sunny Deol On Border 2 Co-Star Varun Dhawan Getting Trolled On Social Media - Watch Video
'It Is All BullS**T': Sunny Deol On Border 2 Co-Star Varun Dhawan Getting Trolled On Social Media - Watch Video
Shocking Claims By NCP Leader Pramod Hindurao At Condolence Meet Raise Questions Over Ajit Pawar’s Final Travel Plan
Shocking Claims By NCP Leader Pramod Hindurao At Condolence Meet Raise Questions Over Ajit Pawar’s Final Travel Plan

Interior & Versatility

The cabin is designed with a focus on modern art and practicality. Highlights include:

- Seating: A flexible three-row layout where the second row slides and reclines. Notably, the third row is expected to be fully removable, expanding the boot space to over 500 liters.

- Technology: A dual-tone black-and-white dashboard houses an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

- Comfort: Higher trims are expected to feature ventilated front seats, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and even a factory-fitted dashcam.

Read Also
Nissan to Launch Next-Gen Autonomous Driving Tech by FY2027
article-image

Performance & Efficiency

Under the hood, the Gravite utilises the proven 1.0-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. This unit delivers 72 PS and 96 Nm of torque, paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. While it prioritises fuel efficiency, expected to range between 18 and 20 kmpl, there are whispers of a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol or a CNG variant potentially joining the lineup later in the year.

Pricing & Competition

The Nissan Gravite is expected to be priced aggressively between Rs 6.80 lakh and Rs 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom). By entering this bracket, it aims to undercut larger MPVs like the Maruti Ertiga while providing a more modern alternative to the Renault Triber.

With safety features like six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and a 360-degree camera on the table, Nissan is betting big on the Gravite to become a household name.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Flipkart IPO Preparations Strengthen Leadership Hiring, Yogita Shanbhag Joins As VP–HR To Drive...
Flipkart IPO Preparations Strengthen Leadership Hiring, Yogita Shanbhag Joins As VP–HR To Drive...
IREDA To Raise ₹2,994 Crore Via Equity Issuance To QIBs & Others, Seeks Shareholder Nod Through...
IREDA To Raise ₹2,994 Crore Via Equity Issuance To QIBs & Others, Seeks Shareholder Nod Through...
Nissan Unveils Gravite MPV: New Contender In Budget 7-Seater Car Segment; All You Need To Know
Nissan Unveils Gravite MPV: New Contender In Budget 7-Seater Car Segment; All You Need To Know
HAL Q3 FY26 Profit Surges 29.6% YoY To ₹1,867 Crore, Revenue Up 10.65% To ₹7,699 Crore
HAL Q3 FY26 Profit Surges 29.6% YoY To ₹1,867 Crore, Revenue Up 10.65% To ₹7,699 Crore
Shadowfax Consolidated Net Profit Surges Over 4x YoY To ₹34.86 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Jumps 65%
Shadowfax Consolidated Net Profit Surges Over 4x YoY To ₹34.86 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Jumps 65%