Nissan Unveils Gravite MPV: New Contender In Budget 7-Seater Car Segment; All You Need To Know

Nissan Unveils Gravite: New Contender In Budget MPV Space; All You Need To Know |

New Delhi: Nissan India is poised to shake up the family car segment with the official launch of the Nissan Gravite on February 17. Positioned as a practical, seven-seater B-MPV, the Gravite marks a major milestone in Nissan’s resurgence strategy for the Indian market, serving as the first of three major models slated for release over the next 16 months.

Design & Exterior: A Modern Identity

While the Gravite shares its CMF-A+ platform with the Renault Triber, Nissan has ensured the vehicle carries a distinct visual signature. The front fascia features Nissan’s trademark V-Motion grille with a honeycomb insert, flanked by sharp LED daytime running lights and a more sculpted bumper.

To appeal to the value-conscious yet style-driven Indian consumer, the MPV includes 'GRAVITE' lettering on the bonnet and generous chrome accents. Its sub-4-meter footprint ensures it remains nimble for city driving while offering a rugged, SUV-like stance with roof rails and a ground clearance of approximately 185mm to 200mm.

Interior & Versatility

The cabin is designed with a focus on modern art and practicality. Highlights include:

- Seating: A flexible three-row layout where the second row slides and reclines. Notably, the third row is expected to be fully removable, expanding the boot space to over 500 liters.

- Technology: A dual-tone black-and-white dashboard houses an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

- Comfort: Higher trims are expected to feature ventilated front seats, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and even a factory-fitted dashcam.

Read Also Nissan to Launch Next-Gen Autonomous Driving Tech by FY2027

Performance & Efficiency

Under the hood, the Gravite utilises the proven 1.0-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. This unit delivers 72 PS and 96 Nm of torque, paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. While it prioritises fuel efficiency, expected to range between 18 and 20 kmpl, there are whispers of a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol or a CNG variant potentially joining the lineup later in the year.

Pricing & Competition

The Nissan Gravite is expected to be priced aggressively between Rs 6.80 lakh and Rs 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom). By entering this bracket, it aims to undercut larger MPVs like the Maruti Ertiga while providing a more modern alternative to the Renault Triber.

With safety features like six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and a 360-degree camera on the table, Nissan is betting big on the Gravite to become a household name.