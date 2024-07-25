New Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Priced at Rs 1.38 Lakh: What’s New?

The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is now available in India, priced at Rs 1,38,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The updated version boasts a revamped design with fresh features, thought the engine specifications remain unchanged. It introduces a new Kevlar Brown color option with dual-tone black and brown finish, accented by golden graphics. This new color joins the existing choices of Neon Shooting Star and Stealth Black, offering buyers an enhanced aesthetic for the Xtreme 160R 4V.

The latest Hero Xtreme 160R 4V brings several updates, including a new single-piece seat that replaces the earlier split-seat design. At the rear, the bike features redesigned panels and a new taillight with an Emergency Stop Signal for added safety. The updated instrument cluster now includes a drag timer to measure acceleration.

It also offers a fully digital display with Bluetooth connectivity, providing a range of features such as malfunction alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, text notifications, trip details, overspeed warnings, and battery removal alerts. Essential information like fuel level, speedometer, tachometer, gear position, and clock are also included in the display.

The updated Hero Xtreme 160R 4V features a range of improvements, including advanced KYB inverted forks and a 7-step preload adjustable monoshock for a smoother ride. The bike is equipped with dual-channel ABS, paired with a 276mm front petal disc brake and a 220mm rear petal disc brake for reliable stopping power. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with 100-section front and 130-section rear tires. With a seat height of 795mm, a fuel tank capacity of 12 liters, and a ground clearance of 165mm, it offers practical features for everyday use.

The engine remains the same, a 163.2cc air/oil-cooled unit delivering 16.9PS at 8500rpm and 14.6Nm of torque at 6500rpm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. This updated version will be competing in a crowded segment against notable rivals such as the Bajaj Pulsar NS160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Yamaha FZS Fi V4, and Honda SP160.