 Nissan Gravite Price Reveal: All-New 7-Seater MPV Comes In 11 Variants Ranging From ₹6.80 Lakh To ₹12.85 Lakh; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNissan Gravite Price Reveal: All-New 7-Seater MPV Comes In 11 Variants Ranging From ₹6.80 Lakh To ₹12.85 Lakh; Check Details

Nissan Gravite Price Reveal: All-New 7-Seater MPV Comes In 11 Variants Ranging From ₹6.80 Lakh To ₹12.85 Lakh; Check Details

Nissan has revealed the full pricing of the Gravite MPV ahead of its February 17 launch. The seven-seater reportedly starts at Rs 6.80 lakh and goes up to Rs 12.85 lakh for the turbo CVT variant. Offered in 11 trims, it gets 1.0L NA and turbo petrol engines, targeting buyers from budget to premium segments.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 03:14 PM IST
article-image
Nissan Gravite Price Reveal: All-New 7-Seater MPV Comes In 11 Variants Ranging From ₹6.80 Lakh To 12.85 Lakh; Check Details | Nissan

Mumbai: With the official launch of the Nissan Gravite scheduled for February 17, 2026, the full pricing spectrum has been detailed, positioning the new MPV as a highly versatile competitor in the Indian market.

Starting at an aggressive Rs 6.80 lakh, as reported by Carwale.com, the Gravite range spans across eleven distinct variants, catering to both budget-conscious families and those seeking a more premium, turbocharged driving experience. This tiered strategy allows Nissan to compete simultaneously with entry-level hatchbacks and established mid-size MPVs.

Details On Pricing As Per Models

The lineup begins with the naturally aspirated 1.0-litre B4D petrol engine, available in Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta, and Tekna trims. The base Visia MT starts the range at Rs 6.80 lakh, while the convenience of the EZ-Shift AMT begins at Rs 7.30 lakh.

FPJ Shorts
TCS Market Cap Slips Below ₹10 Lakh Crore, Stock Hits 1-Year Low Amid Rising AI Disruption Fears
TCS Market Cap Slips Below ₹10 Lakh Crore, Stock Hits 1-Year Low Amid Rising AI Disruption Fears
Tu Yaa Main Review: Adarsh Gourav & Shanaya Kapoor Nail It In This Bejoy Nambiar's Edge-Of-The-Seat Survival Thriller
Tu Yaa Main Review: Adarsh Gourav & Shanaya Kapoor Nail It In This Bejoy Nambiar's Edge-Of-The-Seat Survival Thriller
Nissan Gravite Price Reveal: All-New 7-Seater MPV Comes In 11 Variants Ranging From ₹6.80 Lakh To ₹12.85 Lakh; Check Details
Nissan Gravite Price Reveal: All-New 7-Seater MPV Comes In 11 Variants Ranging From ₹6.80 Lakh To ₹12.85 Lakh; Check Details
Mumbai Traffic Update: Dadar's Tilak Bridge Temporarily Closed For Heavy Vehicles Till May 12 | Know Time, Alternate Routes
Mumbai Traffic Update: Dadar's Tilak Bridge Temporarily Closed For Heavy Vehicles Till May 12 | Know Time, Alternate Routes

As buyers move up to the N-Connecta (Rs 8.70L – Rs 9.20L) and standard Tekna (Rs 9.50L – Rs 9.95L) variants, they gain access to enhanced technology like the 8-inch touchscreen and digital instrument cluster, all while maintaining the core 7-seater modularity that defines the Gravite's appeal.

For enthusiasts and long-distance travellers, the flagship Tekna and Tekna Plus trims introduce the HRA0 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol engine. These variants represent the premium end of the spectrum, with the Tekna Turbo CVT priced at Rs 11.55 lakh and the top-of-the-line Tekna Plus HRA0 CVT reaching Rs 12.85 lakh. These high-spec models are expected to feature superior safety kits, including six airbags and a 360-degree camera, bridging the gap between compact utility and luxury.

Read Also
Nissan Unveils Gravite MPV: New Contender In Budget 7-Seater Car Segment; All You Need To Know
article-image

This comprehensive pricing structure ensures that Nissan has a foothold in every sub-segment of the family car market. By offering a sophisticated CVT option and a powerful turbo engine at the top end, the Gravite distinguishes itself from its platform cousin, the Renault Triber and poses a serious challenge to the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Official bookings are expected to commence immediately following the reveal next Tuesday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TCS Market Cap Slips Below ₹10 Lakh Crore, Stock Hits 1-Year Low Amid Rising AI Disruption Fears
TCS Market Cap Slips Below ₹10 Lakh Crore, Stock Hits 1-Year Low Amid Rising AI Disruption Fears
Nissan Gravite Price Reveal: All-New 7-Seater MPV Comes In 11 Variants Ranging From ₹6.80 Lakh To...
Nissan Gravite Price Reveal: All-New 7-Seater MPV Comes In 11 Variants Ranging From ₹6.80 Lakh To...
India-US Trade Deal To Push Bilateral Surplus Beyond $90 Billion Annually, Exports May Surge $100...
India-US Trade Deal To Push Bilateral Surplus Beyond $90 Billion Annually, Exports May Surge $100...
Flipkart IPO Preparations Strengthen Leadership Hiring, Yogita Shanbhag Joins As VP–HR To Drive...
Flipkart IPO Preparations Strengthen Leadership Hiring, Yogita Shanbhag Joins As VP–HR To Drive...
IREDA To Raise ₹2,994 Crore Via Equity Issuance To QIBs & Others, Seeks Shareholder Nod Through...
IREDA To Raise ₹2,994 Crore Via Equity Issuance To QIBs & Others, Seeks Shareholder Nod Through...