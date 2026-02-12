Nissan Gravite Price Reveal: All-New 7-Seater MPV Comes In 11 Variants Ranging From ₹6.80 Lakh To 12.85 Lakh; Check Details | Nissan

Mumbai: With the official launch of the Nissan Gravite scheduled for February 17, 2026, the full pricing spectrum has been detailed, positioning the new MPV as a highly versatile competitor in the Indian market.

Starting at an aggressive Rs 6.80 lakh, as reported by Carwale.com, the Gravite range spans across eleven distinct variants, catering to both budget-conscious families and those seeking a more premium, turbocharged driving experience. This tiered strategy allows Nissan to compete simultaneously with entry-level hatchbacks and established mid-size MPVs.

Details On Pricing As Per Models

The lineup begins with the naturally aspirated 1.0-litre B4D petrol engine, available in Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta, and Tekna trims. The base Visia MT starts the range at Rs 6.80 lakh, while the convenience of the EZ-Shift AMT begins at Rs 7.30 lakh.

As buyers move up to the N-Connecta (Rs 8.70L – Rs 9.20L) and standard Tekna (Rs 9.50L – Rs 9.95L) variants, they gain access to enhanced technology like the 8-inch touchscreen and digital instrument cluster, all while maintaining the core 7-seater modularity that defines the Gravite's appeal.

For enthusiasts and long-distance travellers, the flagship Tekna and Tekna Plus trims introduce the HRA0 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol engine. These variants represent the premium end of the spectrum, with the Tekna Turbo CVT priced at Rs 11.55 lakh and the top-of-the-line Tekna Plus HRA0 CVT reaching Rs 12.85 lakh. These high-spec models are expected to feature superior safety kits, including six airbags and a 360-degree camera, bridging the gap between compact utility and luxury.

This comprehensive pricing structure ensures that Nissan has a foothold in every sub-segment of the family car market. By offering a sophisticated CVT option and a powerful turbo engine at the top end, the Gravite distinguishes itself from its platform cousin, the Renault Triber and poses a serious challenge to the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Official bookings are expected to commence immediately following the reveal next Tuesday.