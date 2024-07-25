Sportier Ride with Enhanced Features: 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

By: G R Mukesh | July 25, 2024
Hero MotoCorp has refreshed the Xtreme 160R 4V for the 2024 model year with several new features and updates.
The 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is priced at Rs 1.38 lakh, ex-showroom.
The motorcycle maintains its USD forks, disc brakes with dual-channel ABS, LED lighting, and 17-inch wheels.
It comes with a new single-piece seat for improved pillion comfort.
It continues to use the 163.2cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine producing 16.6bhp and 14.6Nm of torque.
The motorcycle now features updated graphics for a sportier appearance.
It is now available in three colours options, including the new Kevlar Brown option.
