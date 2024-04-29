2024 Force Gurkha Unveiled, Booking Now Available

Force Gurkha |

Force Motors has revealed the new 5-door Gurkha and updated 3-door Gurkha for India. You can now book these SUVs across the country by paying Rs 25,000. They will be in stores by the first week of May 2024, though the exact date hasn't been announced yet. The starting price for the new 5-door Force Gurkha might be Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Force Gurkha 5-Door |

The new Force Gurkha still looks boxy, which is its famous style. It has a new design with a rectangular front grille that has the 'Gurkha' badge on it. The headlights are round LED lights, and they have daytime running lights (DRLs). The front bumper is black and has a small air hole in the middle. There are also round fog lamps. The 5-door Gurkha looks longer because it's the longer version of the 3-door model.

Force Gurkha 5-Door |

The SUV has square-shaped wheel arches and brand new dual-tone alloy wheels. It now has extra doors. It also comes with a snorkel fitted at the factory, and you can choose to have a roof rack added if you want. At the back, there is a spare wheel attached to the tailgate, a badge saying ‘4x4x4’ on the rear fenders, a small ladder, and LED lights for the rear.

Inside, the 5-door Force Gurkha, it looks similar to the 3-door version but with different seat covers and an extra row of seats. You can fit seven people in it. The middle row has bench seats, while the back row has captain seats.

It comes with a 9-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system, which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The dashboard has a digital display for the driver. The air conditioning is manual, with extra vents on the roof of the back seats. You’ll find power window for all four doors, a system that monitors tyre pressure, parking sensors at the back, and two airbags in the front.

Force Gurkha |

The new 5-door Force Gurkha comes with more power, still using the same 2.6L, 4-cylinder diesel engine from Mercedes. But now, it's been tweaked to produce an extra 49 bhp and 70 Nm of torque. This means it now has a total power of 140 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, making it stronger than its main rival, the Mahindra Thar, which has a 132 bhp, 2.2L diesel engine.