The idea of the Taliban ruling Afghanistan has sent shivers down the spine of many around the world. Looking at the militant group's track record, many are especially worried for the women and children of the war-torn country. Even after the Taliban, in its first press conference after taking over Afghanistan, declared amnesty and urged women to join their government "according to Islamic law and in accordance with our cultural values", the world remains skeptical.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan's first female mayor Zarifa Ghafari, is living in fear. "I'm sitting here waiting for them (Taliban) to come. There is no one to help me or my family. I’m just sitting with them and my husband. And they will come for people like me and kill me,” the 27-year-old told a British newspaper.

As the senior members of the Ashraf Ghani-led government somehow managed to flee before Afghanistan's capital Kabul fell on August 15, Ghafari wondered: "Where would I go?"

All you need to know about Zarifa Ghafari?

Zarifa Ghafari rose to prominence in 2018 after she became Afghanistan's first and youngest female mayor of the country's Maidan Wardak province.

She was given the responsibility of taking care of the welfare of soldiers and civilians injured in terror attacks in Kabul. Reportedly, this was when the Taliban started to up their offensive for the takeover.

The 27-year-old is known for her efforts in empowering women's rights in the war-torn country. She was chosen as the International Woman of Courage by the US Secretary of State in the year 2020. She was also listed in 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world in 2019 by the BBC.

Ghafari attended Halima Khazan High School in Paktia Province for her primary education. Later, she pursued her higher studies at Punjab University in India's Chandigarh.

In the past, Ghafari has reportedly received death threats from the Taliban. Her father General Abdul Wasi Ghafari was killed by the militants on 15 November last year. It was only 20 days after the third attempt to kill her failed.

After her father was killed, she said, "It is the Taliban. They don’t want me in Maidan Shar. That is why they killed my dad."

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 06:26 PM IST