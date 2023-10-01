Who Is Mohamed Muizzu? Know About Pro-China Leader Who Won The Presidential Elections In Maldives

Maldives President-elect Mohamed Muizzu | Twitter

Maldives: Mohamed Muizzu has defeated the current President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in the recently concluded presidential elections in the country. Mohamed Muizzu who is the president-elect will take office on November 17, 2023. Mohamed Muizzu was the presidential candidate representing the People's National Congress. The party was formed by former President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom after he left the Progressive Party of Maldives.

The election was considered to be a competition between India and China to dominate the island nation. Mohamed Muizzu is a pro-China leader. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the leader on being elected as the President of Maldives.

Mohamed Muizzu is currently the mayor of the capital Male City. He was announced as the presidential candidate in 2023. Earlier, he has also served as the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure under the administration of President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom and completed his term of five years. He was the member of the Adhaalath Party (AP) at that time.

About Mohamed Muizzu

Muizzu his Bachelor and Master degree in Structural Engineering from the University of London. He also holds a doctorate in Civil Engineering from the University of Leeds in United Kingdom. He persued his political career in 2012 and became the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure in 2013 and remained a minister till 2018.

Mohamed Muizzu won the elections with over 53 per cent of the votes. He is said to be a pro-China leader as his party supports the idea of stronger ties with China. The PPM supported China as the country had taken huge loans from Beijing under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) during its previous regime in Maldives. Abdulla Yameen is currently in jail over charges of corruption during his term as president of the country. Muizzu has announced to release him from jail after he won the elections with clear majority.