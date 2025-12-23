 Russian Man Stabs Ex-Wife To Death Over Suspicion Of Escort Work In Dubai; Arrested
Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 07:29 PM IST
Representative image

A Russian national has been arrested for stabbing his ex-wife, a flight attendant, to death over suspicions that she had worked as an escort while they were still married. The incident occurred last week at the Voco Bonnington Hotel, a five-star hotel in Dubai.

The accused, 41-year-old legal consultant Albert Morgan, was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly after landing in Russia. The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Anastasia, who worked as a flight attendant for the Russian airline Pobeda and was planning to transition to private jets.

Anastasia's body was found with at least 15 stab wounds. Morgan reportedly gained access to her room by posing as a guest, he took a hotel robe from the laundry area and convinced a maid to let him in.

According to reports, Morgan had stalked his ex-wife to the UAE. He initially intended only to douse her in green paint and cut off her hair with scissors. However, a confrontation escalated into violence, leading to her death, after which he fled the scene.

