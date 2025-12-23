Pakistan: At Least 5 Security Personnel Killed In Attack On Police Van In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Karak District; Video

Pakistan: At Least 5 Security Personnel Killed In Attack On Police Van In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Karak District (Screengrab) | X/@OsiOsint1

Karak: At least five policemen were killed after unidentified assailants opened fire at a police van in the Karak district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday afternoon. After receiving the information, a heavy police contingent rushed to the spot and cordoned off the entire area.

The incident happened at about 8:45 am (local time). Militants also set the police van on fire before fleeing. Chief Minister Sohail Afridi strongly condemned the attack.

He termed the incident as “highly unfortunate” and “deplorable.” No terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, several media reports claimed that the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was behind the attack.

The deceased policemen have been identified as Shahid Iqbal, Safdar, Arif, Samiullah and Muhammad Abrar. In a video surfaced online, locals could be seen gathering near the damaged police van.

Notably, there has been an increase in incidents of terror attacks on security forces in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province over the past few years, especially by the TTP.

North Waziristan Assistant Commissioner, 2 Cops Among 5 Killed In Attack By TTP In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

Ealier this month, at least five people were killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on in an attack allegedly carried out by the TTP. Reports claimed that the militants targeted a government vehicle. Among the deceased were a government official and two police personnel. Among the deceased was North Waziristan's assistant commissioner.

Attack on paramilitary headquarters in Peshawar:

Last month, three security personnel were killed in a suicide attack at a paramilitary headquarters in Pakistan’s Peshawar. Two people were also reportedly injured in the attack. A powerful explosion took place outside the main gate of the headquarters. Three terrorists were also killed in the attack. The terrorists tried to enter the building after one bomber blew himself up at the gate, but they were killed in counter-fire.