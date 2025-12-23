 'Missiles Not Far Away': Pakistan's Youth Leader Provokes India Over Bangladesh's Sovereignty - VIDEO
Kamran Saeed Usmani, a youth leader from Pakistan's ruling party, warned of military action if India's actions threaten Bangladesh's autonomy, reported NDTV. Usmani suggested a Pakistan-Bangladesh military alliance, amid rising violence under Bangladesh's interim government.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 06:33 PM IST
article-image
Kamran Saeed Usmani | X

A youth leader from Pakistan's ruling party, Kamran Saeed Usmani, has threatened India, warning of military retaliation if Bangladesh’s sovereignty is challenged. Usmani heads the youth wing of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League (PML),  reported NDTV.

“If India attacks Bangladesh’s autonomy, or if anyone dares to cast an evil eye on Bangladesh, then remember that the people of Pakistan, the Pakistani armed forces, and our missiles are not far away,” Usmani said in a video message.

He further said that Pakistan would resist any attempt to impose what he called India's "Akhand Bharat ideology" on Bangladesh.

"Our proposal is that Pakistan and Bangladesh should form a military alliance, Pakistan should set up a military base in Bangladesh, and Bangladesh should set up a military base in Pakistan," he added.

article-image

Notably, since taking charge, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has put emphasis on strengthening relations with Pakistan to boost mutual cooperation and explore trade and business opportunities.

Bangladesh has been gripped by escalating violence and a degrading law and order situation under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

