WATCH: PM Modi hugs US President Biden as they meet for G7 Summit in Japan |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Hiroshima, Japan, on Friday to attend the G7 Summit and the Quad leaders' meeting. He was invited by Japan's PM Fumio Kishida. During his visit, PM Modi had a significant interaction with US President Joe Biden, where the two leaders shared a warm hug.

As soon as US President Biden entered the meeting room, PM Modi walked towards him to greet him with a warm hug and they both then shared a chat before the meet started.

PM Modi unveiled Mahatma Gandhi's bust

PM Modi also unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima earlier in the morning, paying tribute to the iconic leader. The gesture emphasized the strong cultural ties between India and Japan.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden share a hug as they meet in Hiroshima, Japan. pic.twitter.com/bbaYMo1jBL — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023

Discussions on enhancing India-Japan friendship

In his meeting with PM Kishida, PM Modi discussed various areas of collaboration to strengthen the friendship between India and Japan. The discussions encompassed sectors such as trade, economy, and culture, highlighting the multi-faceted relationship between the two countries.

PM Modi's upcoming engagements

PM Modi's visit to Japan is part of his three-nation trip, which also includes Papua New Guinea and Australia. He is expected to participate in over 40 engagements during his tour. At the G7 Summit, PM Modi will exchange views with world leaders on global challenges and explore collective approaches to address them.

Focus on global challenges

During the G7 Summit, PM Modi is likely to speak on crucial global issues, including food, fertilizers, and energy security. He will also have bilateral meetings with other world leaders attending the summit.

G7 membership and invited partners

The G7 alliance comprises Germany, Canada, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Italy, and Canada, along with the European Union. Additionally, Japan invited countries like Australia, Brazil, Comoros, Cook Islands, India, Indonesia, South Korea, and Vietnam as part of their G7 Presidency, expanding the scope of discussions and collaboration.

(with inputs from ANI)