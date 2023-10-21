Watch: Fight Breaks Out In Ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif's Flight Over PML-N Leader Malik Noor Awan's Missing Luggage

A heated argument led to a scuffle in the flight which was carrying former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The flight to Islamabad was also delayed by nearly an hour after a leader in Sharif's PML-N party fell sick on board.

The fight broke out between the passengers over the missing luggage of PML-N leader Malik Noor Awan.

Sharif returns to Pakistan after 4 years

The 73-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo flew in from Dubai to Islamabad on the 'Umeed-e-Pakistan' chartered plane, ending a four-year self-imposed exile in the UK.

Upon disembarking, he proceeded to the airport's VIP lounge alongside party leader Ishaq Dar, to sign legal documents and complete biometric formalities. Then he boarded the same plane to Lahore to address a massive rally.

Flight delayed

Reportedly, the plane which was about to depart for Lahore at 3:30 pm on Saturday was held up for several minutes at Islamabad Airport as PML-N Japan President Malik Noor Awan who was accompanying Nawaz Sharif fell sick.

However, the plane crew deboarded the sick PML-N leader. Another PML-N leader Nasir Janjua also came out of the plane. The flight departed around 4:20.

Missing passenger

Earlier, it was reported that the flight was delayed after a passenger went missing.

Party sources have informed that Sharif is likely to go to Jati Umra by helicopter, where he will visit the graves of his parents, wife and brother. After staying there for some time, he will reach Minar-e-Pakistan by helicopter to address a public rally.

Minar-e-Pakistan is the site where the All-India Muslim League passed the Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940 - the first official call for a separate and independent homeland for the Muslims of British India.

