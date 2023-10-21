Pakistan: Former PM & PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif Returns Home After 4 Years

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif | Photo: PTI

Pakistan's former prime minister and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif returned home on Saturday on a special flight from Dubai after a four-year self-imposed exile in the UK. Nawaz Sharif has returned to Pakistan to head his party and try to secure a record fourth term in the general elections. The elections are expected to be held in Pakistan in January 2024.

The 73-year-old PML-N chief landed in Pakistan through a special flight from Dubai to Islamabad. Nawaz Sharif arrived on the chartered flight "Umeed-e-Pakistan" along with some of his family members and also senior party leaders. There are reports that he was also accompanied by few of his friends on the flight.

'Quaid PMLN, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif reaches Dubai airport'

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) took to its official social media account and said, "Quaid PMLN, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif reaches Dubai airport to board the "Umeed-e-Pakistan" flight for his historic journey back to Pakistan. Daikho daikho kon aaya!!" Nawaz Sharif arrived at the Dubai International Airport and said, "Today I am going to Pakistan after 4 years and I am feeling very happy with the grace of Allah. It would be great if the situation in Pakistan was better today than it was in 2017."

Celebrations at Minar-e-Pakistan

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif's daughter Mariyam Nawaz posted a video on her social media account while addressing a huge crowd during a public rally. She said, "Minar e Pakistan flooded with SHERS OF NAWAZ SHARIF on the night before the Icon makes his historic return. This is epic! This is history in the making!"