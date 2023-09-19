 'Why Pakistan Couldn't Achieve Feats India Did?' Video Of Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif's Sharp Criticism Of His Country Goes Viral
Nawaz Sharif placed blame on the military leaders and judiciary decisions for Pakistan's economic woes.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 08:06 PM IST
Nawaz Sharif | File

Exiled former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif sharply criticised his country's financial condition and gave examples of India's achievements, including the Chandrayaan-3 moon landing.

Sharif placed blamed on the military leaders and judiciary decisions for Pakistan's economic woes. Over the past several years, Pakistan's economy has been on a downward trajectory, resulting in hardships for the impoverished population.

"Today Pakistan's prime minister goes country to country to beg for funds while India has reached the moon and is holding G20 meetings. Why Pakistan couldn't achieve the feats India did. Who is responsible for this here?" Sharif said during a party meeting in Lahore from London via a video conferencing call on Monday.

The 73-year-old leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party also mentioned that India had adopted the economic reforms that his government had initiated in 1990 in Pakistan.

"When Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the prime minister of India, it had only a billion dollars in kitty but now India's foreign exchange reserves have risen up to $600 billion," he further said, questioning why Pakistan was left behind begging.

In November 2019, Sharif, who is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence in the AlAzizia Mills corruption case, was given assistance by the then army chief, General Bajwa, to depart the country on medical grounds.

