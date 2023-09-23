UK: Pakistani Diaspora Protest Outside Nawaz Sharif’s Residence In London (VIDEO)

Pakistani Diaspora Protest Outside Nawaz Sharif’s Residence | Twitter

London: A video of Pakistani diaspora protesting outside former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's house in London is going viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that the supporters of jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan are protesting on roads in London. Slogans were also raised against the leader. They are protesting against the sentencing and arrest of Imran Khan in Pakistan.

A woman can be seen in the video who is dancing and taming Nawaz Sharif's brother Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistani government that jailed Imran Khan in connection with the Toshakhana case and in Cipher case. Imran Khan is currently lodged in jail after a court sentenced him to three years in prison and then his sentence was upheld by the court. But, the former Prime Minister was arrested again in connection with the Cipher case.

People can be seen on the streets shouting slogans against Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistani government. They are calling the former Prime Minister as thief as cases have re-opened in Pakistan against Nawaz Sharif. Nawaz Sharif was scheduled to return to Pakistan after four years of his self exile. His return went into jeopardy after the Supreme Court scrapped the recent ammendments that were made in Pakistan's anti-graft laws. Corruption cases were again restored against Nawaz Sharif after Supreme Court's decision.

Earlier, a shameful incident came to the fore when the driver of Nawaz Sharif spit on the face of a woman in London. The woman saw the car of Nawaz Sharif and approached the car. Nawaz Sharif opened the window of the car thinking that she was a fan. Nawaz Sharif said Hi to the woman and the woman asked Nawaz Sharif that is he a corrupt Pakistani leader to which the driver reacted and spat on the face of the woman and left the spot.

Protests were also held in the United States against the arrest of Imran Khan. Pakistani diaspora gathered in Washington DC in support of Imran Khan. PTI said, "People of Pakistan demand to release Imran Khan & all prisoners of conscience. Images of Imran Khan outside White House in Washington DC where a massive number of US Pakistani diaspora gathered to protest against the illegal incarceration of Chairman Khan & blatant fascism unleashed on Pakistan."

