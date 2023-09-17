VIDEO: Nawaz Sharif's Driver SPITS On Woman's Face For Saying He's A 'VERY CORRUPT' Pakistani Politician

Nawaz Sharif's Driver SPITS On Woman's Face | Twitter

London: In a shocking incident, Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif's driver spit on a woman in London while the leader was sitting next to him in the car when the incident occurred. A video of the former Pakistan Prime Minister and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif's driver spitting on the woman is doing rounds on social media. The leader is facing the ire of people after the video of the incident surfaced on social media.

Nawaz Sharif thought that she is his fan

The woman approached the car in which Nawaz Sharif was sitting and the driver was driving the car. She knocked on the window of the car to which Nawaz Sharif thought that she is his fan so he opened the window and said Hi to the woman. The woman said Hi to Nawaz Sharif and said, "I have heard that you are a very corrupt Pakistani Politician." On listening to her the driver of the leader got furious and spat on the woman standing beside the car. The driver closed the window after spitting on the woman and left the spot with the leader.

The woman was recording a video on her mobile phone

The woman was recording a video on her mobile phone when she approached the leader's car. The entire incident was caught on the camera of the woman's mobile phone. The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday (September 16) in Hyde Park area in London. Nawaz Sharif has been staying in London after leaving Pakistan in 2019. The leader escaped Pakistan after being convicted in the Al-Azizia Mills and Avenfield corruption cases in 2018. The leader has been staying in self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom.

Nawaz Sharif is reportedly returning to Pakistan in October

Nawaz Sharif is said to be returning to Pakistan in October, his brother and former Pakistan Premier Shehbaz Sharif said that he will return to the country on October 21. His daughter Maryam Nawaz has asked her party workers to prepare for a grand welcome of Nawaz Sharif in Pakistan. Netizane and Opposition parties in Pakistan are reacting against the leader after the video has gone viral on social media.

Strict action demanded against Nawaz Sharif

They are asking for strict action against the leader as per the laws in London. They are also saying that Nawaz Sharif is promoting violence in London and they are also asking British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and also the concerned authorities to take strict action against the leader and his driver in connection with the matter. They are slamming the leader and saying that this is the respect of women in his party.

