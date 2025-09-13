Video Of Tyler Robinson, Accused Of Assassinating Charlie Kirk, Reading Out Letter Of Utah College Scholarship Worth $32,000 Surfaces - WATCH

VIDEO Of Tyler Robinson, Accused Of Assassinating Charlie Kirk, Reading Out Letter Of Utah College Scholarship Worth $32,000 Surfaces | X

Washington DC: Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused in the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, had scored in the high percentile on his college entrance exam. He had also earned a four-year scholarship to Utah State University in Logan. Days after Kirk's murder, a video is going viral on social media, showing a teen reading out a scholarship letter from Utah State University.

Social media users are claiming that the man in video is Robinson, the accused in the Kirk assassination case. The video was shared by Robinson's mother on Facebook, reported Reuters. It went viral on social media after his arrest. According to reports, the video was shot four years ago when Robinson was 18 years.

Here Is The Video:

This is Tyler Robinson, who is being accused of murdering Charlie Kirk, reading a letter he received from Utah State University for a $32,000 scholarship. pic.twitter.com/8PIJMQ7xV4 — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) September 12, 2025

In the video, the teen can be heard reading from a letter from the university stating that he has been awarded a scholarship worth around $32,000. He was wearing a red T-shirt with blue jeans.

"Congratulations, you have been selected to receive the Resident Presidential Scholarship from Utah State University. The value of this scholarship is approximately $32,000. This scholarship is available for four years or eight semesters," the teen can be heard saying in the video. After the teen read out the letter, two people behind the camera started cheering him.

The video surfaced hours after United States President Donald Trump announced that the accused who killed Kirk was taken into custody.

Robinson is being held at a county jail in Spanish Fork, Utah, on multiple initial charges, an officer of the Utah County Jail told CNN. The charges that allow Robinson to be held include aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, and obstruction of justice, the officer said. However, the accused has not been charged formally yet.

FBI Director Kash Patel on Friday said his agency had made "historic progress" in the investigation.

On September 10, the conservative activist was shot dead when he was addressing a student gathering at Utah Valley University. The 31-year-old, co-founder and CEO of Turning Point USA and a close ally of President Donald Trump, died instantly after a single gunshot struck his neck during a live event.