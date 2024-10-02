Video: Iran Missile Shrapnel Fatally Falls On Palestinian Labourer Walking On Street In Israel’s West Bank

@Gauravs34086132

A video posted on X showed a 37-year-old Palestinian man fatally hit by the shrapnel of a missile amid the large-scale missile attack launched by Iran against Israel on Tuesday night.

As per reports, the victim, identified as Sameh al-Asali, was originally from Jabalia in the Gaza Strip and was working in the West Bank village of Nu’eima, near Jericho, when he was killed.

Al-Asali, a father of three, was reportedly among thousands of Gazan labourers with Israeli work permits who had sought refuge in the West Bank after being stranded in Israel on October 7.

Many videos and photos posted on social media showed a large fragment of a missile lying next to al-Asali's body, which was covered with a sheet.

Watch the videos here:

الشهيد سامح العسلي أحد عمال غزة المُقيمين في معسكرات الأمن الوطني في أريحا.. https://t.co/F7FVaKwNFE pic.twitter.com/5dnZ5dpOi4 — Ąbų Łąřiņ𓂆 (@m2m2n0) October 1, 2024

In Israel, the missile barrage resulted in two reported injuries in Tel Aviv, while several others received treatment for minor injuries or acute anxiety as they ran for shelter, according to several media reports.

"💬 To make it clear how historical this situation is. Never. Simply never in the history of our war with Zionism have there been such attacks on Tel Aviv. In 75 years, this has never happened!



You have no idea what range of emotions I am experiencing watching this. This is… pic.twitter.com/Xgx3ZG3Nbl — vanessa beeley/UK Column (@VanessaBeeley) October 1, 2024

On Tuesday, in a statement to the media, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said a substantial number of the 180 ballistic missiles were intercepted by air defences, with support from the United States, which helped detect and intercept some of the projectiles.

Following yesterday’s Iranian attack against Israel, the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, spoke with the Commander of @CENTCOM, General Michael Erik Kurilla, regarding the current situation.



The IDF and the U.S. Armed Forces cooperated together in defense several… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 2, 2024

Jordan also reported intercepting several missiles and drones that entered its airspace.

Iran's missile strike was labeled a "face-saver" by some Arabic-language social media users, as the country faced criticism for not responding adequately to the assassination of its long-time ally, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, in Beirut the previous week.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Iran's missile attack on his country as a "big mistake" and said Tehran would pay for it. "Iran made a big mistake today and will pay for it. The Iranian regime does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and our determination to take revenge on our enemies," he said.

איראן עשתה הערב טעות גדולה - והיא תשלם על כך. pic.twitter.com/B2yppgGqcE — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 1, 2024

Meanwhile, the US military's Central Command announced that three additional squadrons of F-16 and F-15E fighter aircraft and A-10 attack aircraft were arriving in West Asia and that one squadron had already arrived.

According to a White House situation room update, President Biden directed the US military to aid Israel's defence against Iranian attacks and shoot down missiles that are targeting Israel.

President Biden and Vice President Harris are monitoring the Iranian attack against Israel from the White House Situation Room and receiving regular updates from their national security team. President Biden directed the U.S. military to aid Israel’s defense against Iranian… — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 1, 2024

Following Iran's ballistic missile attack on Israel, the Indian Embassy has advised its citizens to remain vigilant and follow safety protocols as instructed by local authorities.

Important advisory for Indian Nationals in Israel: Indian Embassy in Israel pic.twitter.com/NikhDTLzld — IANS (@ians_india) October 1, 2024

"Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country, and stay near safety shelters. The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and is in regular contact with Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals," the embassy stated in its advisory.

"In case of any emergency, please contact the 24/7 helpline of the Embassy: Telephone: A. +972-547520711/ B. +972-543278392/ Email: consi.telaviv@mea.gov.in. Those Indian nationals who have yet to register with the Embassy are requested to do so at the following link: https://forms.gle/ftp3DEXgJwH8XVRdA," the Indian Embassy posted on X.