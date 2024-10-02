US Warns Iran Of Severe Consequences After Missile Strikes On Israel; Terms Attack As 'Significant Escalation' | X/The White House

Washington: The United States has warned Iran of severe consequences after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on Israel, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict. President Joe Biden emphasized strong US support for Israel and characterized the attack as ineffective, thanks to US military assistance. He added that consultations were ongoing about Israel’s potential response, and he planned to speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan stressed the gravity of the situation, calling it a “significant escalation.” While Sullivan refrained from detailing the specific consequences, he affirmed that the US would work closely with Israel to respond, according to a Reuters report. Unlike a previous attack in April, when the US urged Israel to avoid retaliation, this time, there appears to be less emphasis on restraint.

Israel Intercepts Over 180 Missiles

Iran's attack comes in response to Israel's military actions against Hezbollah, Iran’s ally in Lebanon. Although Israel intercepted over 180 missiles with help from US Navy destroyers, Iranian officials vowed further, more devastating retaliation if Israel strikes back. The Revolutionary Guards in Tehran warned that any Israeli response would be met with a more crushing counterstrike.

According to the report, experts predict that Israel’s response may target sensitive Iranian infrastructure, such as nuclear or oil facilities. Some analysts suggest that Prime Minister Netanyahu could use this opportunity to deliver a decisive blow to Iran, a goal he has long pursued. However, there are also expectations that the US may quietly work to moderate Israel's retaliation to avoid a broader regional conflict.

Biden’s administration has been navigating delicate diplomatic waters, especially with domestic criticism growing over US support for Israel amid the escalating tensions. Both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have reiterated their commitment to Israel’s security, but the situation has added pressure to an already strained political environment as Biden nears the end of his term.

Former President Donald Trump criticised the situation, pointing to Iran’s role in spreading instability across the Middle East. His comments added to the growing debate surrounding US foreign policy ahead of the upcoming presidential election, where Harris and Trump are set to face off.

The Pentagon, describing the attack as significant, confirmed that it was larger in scope than Iran's previous missile strike in April. While no prior warning was given by Iran, the US remains resolute in its support of Israel, with both nations preparing for the next steps in the escalating confrontation.