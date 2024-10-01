BREAKING: Iran Attacks Israel With Missiles; VIDEOS Surface

Iran on Tuesday (October 1) evening attacked Israel with missiles. Iran launched a massive wave of at least 100 missiles and drones against Israel, according to reports.

"All Israeli civilians are in bomb shelters as rockets from Iran are fired at Israel," posted Israel Defense Forces.

US had warned about Iran planning to attack Israel with missiles and President Joe Biden had posted about Iran's plans.

"This morning, @VP and I convened our national security team to discuss Iranian plans to launch an imminent missile attack against Israel. We discussed how the United States is prepared to help Israel defend against these attacks, and protect American personnel in the region," posted US President Joe Biden.

Sounds of siren could be heard in Tel Aviv.

(This is breaking news. More details to follow)