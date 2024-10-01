 BREAKING: Iran Attacks Israel With Missiles; VIDEOS Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldBREAKING: Iran Attacks Israel With Missiles; VIDEOS Surface

BREAKING: Iran Attacks Israel With Missiles; VIDEOS Surface

"All Israeli civilians are in bomb shelters as rockets from Iran are fired at Israel," posted Israel Defense Forces.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 10:49 PM IST
article-image

Iran on Tuesday (October 1) evening attacked Israel with missiles. Iran launched a massive wave of at least 100 missiles and drones against Israel, according to reports.

"All Israeli civilians are in bomb shelters as rockets from Iran are fired at Israel," posted Israel Defense Forces.

US had warned about Iran planning to attack Israel with missiles and President Joe Biden had posted about Iran's plans.

"This morning, @VP and I convened our national security team to discuss Iranian plans to launch an imminent missile attack against Israel. We discussed how the United States is prepared to help Israel defend against these attacks, and protect American personnel in the region," posted US President Joe Biden.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: PETA India Requests CM Eknath Shinde To Rename Mutton Street To 'Ahimsa Marg' Ahead Of Gandhi Jayanti
Navi Mumbai: PETA India Requests CM Eknath Shinde To Rename Mutton Street To 'Ahimsa Marg' Ahead Of Gandhi Jayanti
Shatrughan Sinha Shares Health Update On Govinda After Meeting Him At Mumbai Hospital: 'No Ifs & Buts In Accidents'
Shatrughan Sinha Shares Health Update On Govinda After Meeting Him At Mumbai Hospital: 'No Ifs & Buts In Accidents'
Triptii Dimri Skips Jaipur Event, Angry Women Blacken Her Poster & Threaten Legal Action: 'Konsi Badi Celebrity Bani Hai?' (VIDEO)
Triptii Dimri Skips Jaipur Event, Angry Women Blacken Her Poster & Threaten Legal Action: 'Konsi Badi Celebrity Bani Hai?' (VIDEO)
Mumbai: Inter-Religious 'Peace Conference' At St Joseph's High School In Wadala Promotes Harmony Ahead Of Gandhi Jayanti
Mumbai: Inter-Religious 'Peace Conference' At St Joseph's High School In Wadala Promotes Harmony Ahead Of Gandhi Jayanti

Sounds of siren could be heard in Tel Aviv.

(This is breaking news. More details to follow)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BREAKING: Iran Attacks Israel With Missiles; VIDEOS Surface

BREAKING: Iran Attacks Israel With Missiles; VIDEOS Surface

Australia: University Of Wollongong To Open GIFT City Campus In November 2024

Australia: University Of Wollongong To Open GIFT City Campus In November 2024

Study In Ireland: Education Fair In Mumbai Draws Over 300 Aspiring Students

Study In Ireland: Education Fair In Mumbai Draws Over 300 Aspiring Students

California Bans Legacy Admissions At Stanford And USC To Ensure College Equality

California Bans Legacy Admissions At Stanford And USC To Ensure College Equality

China Man Lifts Wife, Tries To Flee From Court Dramatically Refusing To Divorce Her

China Man Lifts Wife, Tries To Flee From Court Dramatically Refusing To Divorce Her