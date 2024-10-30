 Video: Families Slap & Punch Each Other After Argument Over Chair Being Taken Without Permission At Karachi Restaurant
Interestingly, one of the families involved included members of the Sindh Home Secretary’s household. The altercation initially led both families to seek legal action against each other.

Updated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 02:21 PM IST
A video emerged on social media showing two families fighting over chairs at a restaurant in Karachi’s Khayaban-e-Sahar. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday.

According to reports, the conflict began when a chair was allegedly taken from one family’s table by members of another family without seeking permission.

Tensions escalated as children from both families became involved in a verbal exchange, eventually drawing in the adults leading to a brawl. The footage shows adults, and later women from both sides slapping and punching each other.

Watch the video here:

However, after the situation gained significant attention, prominent figures intervened, leading both parties to reconcile at the local police station and drop any pending charges.

The video led to discussions online, with social media users expressing concerns over public decorum and the role of law enforcement officials in setting examples.

While the immediate conflict has been resolved, the incident has shed light on tensions simmering even in upscale neighbourhoods, where simple misunderstandings can lead to public disturbances.

