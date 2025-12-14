 Sydney Mass Shooting: Courageous Bystander Tackles One Of Shooters, Disarms Him Amid Gunfire | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldSydney Mass Shooting: Courageous Bystander Tackles One Of Shooters, Disarms Him Amid Gunfire | VIDEO

Sydney Mass Shooting: Courageous Bystander Tackles One Of Shooters, Disarms Him Amid Gunfire | VIDEO

An unarmed bystander disarmed a shooter during a Hanukkah event attack at Bondi Beach, Sydney, where two were killed and nine injured. Police detained two suspects, with operations ongoing. The brave act, captured on video, is credited with potentially saving lives amidst the chaos.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 03:24 PM IST
article-image

At least two people were killed and nine others injured after a mass shooting was reported during a Jewish Hanukkah event at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. According to reports, two suspects have been detained by local police in connection with the firing.

In a statement, New South Wales Police said, “Two people are in police custody at Bondi Beach; however, the police operation is ongoing and we continue to urge people to avoid the area. Please obey ALL police directions. Do not cross police lines.”

Meanwhile, several videos have surfaced on social media capturing scenes of chaos, with beachgoers seen running for safety amid the sound of gunfire.

In one widely shared clip, an unarmed bystander is seen rushing toward one of the shooters and snatching the gun from him. The video has drawn widespread praise for the unidentified man’s courage, with many saying his quick action may have saved several lives by disarming the attacker.

FPJ Shorts
IPO Market Stays Busy Next Week, KSH International Leads Four New Issues As 15 Stocks Set To List
IPO Market Stays Busy Next Week, KSH International Leads Four New Issues As 15 Stocks Set To List
The Rip OTT Release Date: Everything You Need To Know About Ben Affleck & Matt Damon's Film
The Rip OTT Release Date: Everything You Need To Know About Ben Affleck & Matt Damon's Film
Mumbai: Police Urge Fans Without Tickets To Avoid Wankhede Area During Lionel Messi Event
Mumbai: Police Urge Fans Without Tickets To Avoid Wankhede Area During Lionel Messi Event
Deepika Padukone Switches To Holiday Mode In ₹1.26 Lakh Dress-Sneaker Combo
Deepika Padukone Switches To Holiday Mode In ₹1.26 Lakh Dress-Sneaker Combo

Separately, NSW Police denied reports of any related incident at Dover Heights. In a post on X, police said, “There have been NO reports of any incidents at Dover Heights—please do NOT share unconfirmed rumours. Further updates will be provided here.”

A Hanukkah celebration had been scheduled at Bondi Beach on Sunday evening. Event details showed it was to be held from 5 pm to 9 pm at the Bondi Park playground area, with free entry. The gathering, titled Chanukah by the Sea, was organised by Chabad of Bondi.

Read Also
Sydney Mass Stabbing: 6 Killed In Shopping Center Attack, Suspect Shot (VIDEO)
article-image

Sunday marked the opening day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah. Promotional material for the event read: “Come together with Chabad of Bondi for our yearly Chanukah Festival as we honour Jewish traditions by illuminating the famous Bondi Beach.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Australia Shooting: Video Shows Crowd Screaming, Running For Their Lives As Two Shooters Attack...

Australia Shooting: Video Shows Crowd Screaming, Running For Their Lives As Two Shooters Attack...

CCTV Shows Masked Gunman Fleeing After Brown University Shooting That Killed 2 Students, Injured 9...

CCTV Shows Masked Gunman Fleeing After Brown University Shooting That Killed 2 Students, Injured 9...

Sydney Mass Shooting: Courageous Bystander Tackles One Of Shooters, Disarms Him Amid Gunfire | VIDEO

Sydney Mass Shooting: Courageous Bystander Tackles One Of Shooters, Disarms Him Amid Gunfire | VIDEO

Gunman Opens Fire During Jewish Hanukkah Event At Sydney’s Bondi Beach; Several Feared Killed -...

Gunman Opens Fire During Jewish Hanukkah Event At Sydney’s Bondi Beach; Several Feared Killed -...

Brown University Shooting: Suspect At Large As Campus Remains Locked Down

Brown University Shooting: Suspect At Large As Campus Remains Locked Down