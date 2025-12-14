Sydney Mass Shooting: Courageous Bystander Tackles One Of Shooters, Disarms Him Amid Gunfire | VIDEO

At least two people were killed and nine others injured after a mass shooting was reported during a Jewish Hanukkah event at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. According to reports, two suspects have been detained by local police in connection with the firing.

In a statement, New South Wales Police said, “Two people are in police custody at Bondi Beach; however, the police operation is ongoing and we continue to urge people to avoid the area. Please obey ALL police directions. Do not cross police lines.”

Meanwhile, several videos have surfaced on social media capturing scenes of chaos, with beachgoers seen running for safety amid the sound of gunfire.

In one widely shared clip, an unarmed bystander is seen rushing toward one of the shooters and snatching the gun from him. The video has drawn widespread praise for the unidentified man’s courage, with many saying his quick action may have saved several lives by disarming the attacker.

Separately, NSW Police denied reports of any related incident at Dover Heights. In a post on X, police said, “There have been NO reports of any incidents at Dover Heights—please do NOT share unconfirmed rumours. Further updates will be provided here.”

A Hanukkah celebration had been scheduled at Bondi Beach on Sunday evening. Event details showed it was to be held from 5 pm to 9 pm at the Bondi Park playground area, with free entry. The gathering, titled Chanukah by the Sea, was organised by Chabad of Bondi.

Sunday marked the opening day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah. Promotional material for the event read: “Come together with Chabad of Bondi for our yearly Chanukah Festival as we honour Jewish traditions by illuminating the famous Bondi Beach.”