Sydney Mass Stabbing: 6 Killed In Shopping Center Attack, Suspect Shot (VIDEO)

Six people were fatally stabbed by an attacker who was later shot by the police in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs on Saturday.

According to the New South Wales Police, emergency services were pressed into action at Westfield in Bondi Junction -- a large shipping centre in Sydney -- at about 3.30 p.m. (local time) on Saturday following reports of multiple people being stabbed.

"An officer attached to the Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command was allegedly confronted by a man with a knife. The man allegedly lunged at the officer, before he was shot dead," the police said in a statement.

It was confirmed later that the man fatally stabbed six people before he was gunned down. Local media reported that as many as seven other persons were critically injured.

"I have been briefed by the AFP (Australian Federal Police) on the devastating events at Bondi Junction. Tragically, multiple casualties have been reported and the first thoughts of all Australians are with those affected and their loved ones," wrote Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on X.

"Our hearts go out to those injured and we offer our thanks to those caring for them as well as our brave police and first responders," Albanese said in another post.