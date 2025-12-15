Winter Magic In New York: Heavy Snowfall Turns Central Park Magical Wonderland; Stunning Visuals Inside | X @WalksWallstreet

The Northeastern United States witnessed heavy snowfall over the weekend, ushering in the first major snow event of the season and transforming New York City into a picturesque winter landscape. As snow blanketed streets, rooftops, and parks, Central Park emerged as one of the most celebrated sights, drawing widespread attention on social media.

The snowfall marked Central Park’s first measurable snow of the season, prompting residents and visitors alike to capture and share stunning visuals. Videos circulating online show snow-covered trees, white-laced pathways, and serene open spaces, giving the iconic park a magical, storybook-like appearance. Many users described the scenes as “dreamy” and “absolutely magical.”

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow! ❄️



Central Park finally welcomed the first measurable snowfall of the season! Enjoy these magical shots of the Park this morning.



Huge shout out to all the #CentralParkConservancy staff members clearing pathways and keeping the Park safe. pic.twitter.com/cjJwQB7es5 — Central Park (@CentralParkNYC) December 14, 2025

An X post accompanying one such viral video read, “Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow! Central Park finally welcomed the first measurable snowfall of the season! Enjoy these magical shots of the Park this morning. Huge shout out to all the #CentralParkConservancy staff members clearing pathways and keeping the Park safe.” The montage highlights both the beauty of the snowfall and the efforts of staff working to ensure public safety.

Glorious snowy scenes throughout Central Park today, as #NYC welcomes its first big #snow of the season (pics: beautiful Bow Bridge, the Pond at 59th Street, Bethesda Fountain/Angel of the Waters, the Lake.) #NewYork #NewYorkCity #CentralPark pic.twitter.com/ufzd4tnxXD — Inga Sarda-Sorensen (@isardasorensen) December 15, 2025

While the snowfall caused disruptions in parts of the Northeast, it also brought moments of joy, with people stepping out to enjoy the season’s first snow. From quiet morning walks to scenic photographs, Central Park once again proved why it remains one of New York City’s most cherished winter sights.

Jammu & Kashmir's Gulmarg Turns Into White Paradise

As winter approaches, Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir transforms into a breathtaking white wonderland that attracts many visitors. Known as the "Meadow of Flowers," Gulmarg is also referred to as a Winter Wonderland.

This charming town and hill station is located in the Baramulla district, nestled in the Pir Panjal Range. Renowned for its lush green meadows and stunning views, Gulmarg is now covered in a blanket of snow, which is expected to draw a significant number of tourists from across the country.