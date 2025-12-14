CCTV Shows Masked Gunman Fleeing After Brown University Shooting That Killed 2 Students, Injured 9 In US Campus Attack | X

A masked shooter who killed two students and injured several others at Brown University in the United States was captured on CCTV footage released by law enforcement as the search for the suspect continues. The shooting took place on Saturday, December 13, inside the Barus and Holley Engineering Building on Hope Street in Providence, Rhode Island.



Authorities said the gunman remains at large, leading to an ongoing lockdown across the campus as investigators pursue leads.

CCTV Footage Released as Manhunt Continues



Providence Police shared images from CCTV cameras showing a man walking along Hope Street shortly after the shooting. Investigators believe the individual is the suspected shooter. The suspect is described as male, possibly in his 30s, and was seen wearing all black or dark clothing. Police said the footage is the only confirmed visual evidence available at this stage.



Officials have appealed to the public to examine the images carefully and report any information that could assist in identifying or locating the suspect. Residents have been advised not to approach the individual if spotted and to alert authorities immediately.



Campus Lockdown, FBI Assisting Investigation



Brown University remains under lockdown as police continue their search. Earlier on Saturday, the university’s Department of Public Safety issued an emergency alert at 4:22 pm, warning of an active shooter and advising students and staff to run, hide, and fight only as a last resort. Several students sheltered inside campus buildings while police secured the area.



Investigators confirmed the shooting took place inside the Barus and Holley Engineering Building at 184 Hope Street. It is not yet clear how the suspect gained access to the facility. Police said the gunman later exited the building onto Hope Street before fleeing.



Emergency services transported the injured to nearby hospitals. Two victims died from their injuries, while others remain under medical care.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said the FBI is assisting local police with the investigation. A dedicated tip website has been set up at fbi.gov/brownuniversityshooting, and the Providence Police Department has opened a tip line at 401-652-5767.



Police said further updates will be shared as the investigation progresses.