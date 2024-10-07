'Can You Keep Quiet And Listen To Me?: Zakir Naik Shuts Woman Raising Issue Of Paedophilia In Muslims, Fiery Video From Karachi Goes Viral

@HabibKhanT

A video of fugitive Islamic preacher Zakir Naik surfaced on social media, showing him dismissively responding to a woman's question about the prevalence of adultery, paedophilia and drug addiction in Muslims. As per reports, the incident took place during a public gathering in Pakistan’s Karachi on Sunday.

In the video, the girl, who identified herself as a Pashtun, asked Naik why such societal evils are so common in her community despite its strict religious practices. She also questioned why Islamic scholars, or ulemas, are not addressing these issues.

Watch the video here:

Zakir Naik, the most famous Muslim scholar in South Asia, gaslights a Pashtun girl when she questions the collapse of society caused by religious extremism.



pic.twitter.com/zxEoPeTeZE — Habib Khan (@HabibKhanT) October 6, 2024

Naik's initial response to her was not serious, suggesting that men should follow women’s example by not stepping out without reason.

When the girl tried to elaborate on her concerns, noting that paedophilia was becoming normalised in her residential area, Naik repeatedly interrupted her, insisting that she remain quiet so he could respond.

He denied her claims, stating, "There is no mention of paedophilia in the Quran or any Islamic scripture."

Muslim can never commit sexual abuse against children: Naik

He further accused the girl of defaming Islam, saying, "A Muslim can never commit sexual abuse against children. You should think ten times before making such accusations."

When she attempted to defend her point, Naik demanded she apologise, asserting, "You are wrong."

The preacher's response sparked widespread criticism on social media, with many accusing him of dismissing the girls’s concerns.

Zakir Naik, who was born in Mumbai, has been labelled a fugitive by Indian authorities and faces multiple charges, including terror funding, money laundering, and hate speech.

The Indian government banned his organisation, the Islamic Research Foundation, and revoked his passport.

Since 2017, Naik has been residing in Malaysia, where he continues to deliver lectures and sermons.