'All Must Convert To Islam’: Zakir Naik Tells Pak Hindu Scholar Asking How To End Religion-Linked Conflict In World

Controversial Islamic preacher and Indian fugitive Zakir Naik, currently in Pakistan to deliver speeches and attend and lead Friday prayers in various cities, has once again found himself at the center of controversy due to his remarks made during a recent event.

A video of the event, which is now spreading rapidly on social media, shows Naik being questioned about ending violence in the name of religion and restoring peace between India and Pakistan.

Watch the video here:

The question was posed by Hindu scholar Professor Manoj Chauhan.

Addressing the people of Pakistan, Professor Chauhan used teachings from the Bhagavad Gita and a Sanskrit shloka to question when terrorism would come to an end and urged people to follow their karma instead of resorting to violence in the name of religion.

Chauhan also questioned the global killing carried out in the name of faith and stated the need to fulfil one's duties for the betterment of society.

Before citing the Bhagavad Gita, Chauhan prayed for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan.

Chauhan quotes Lord Krishna

He quoted Lord Krishna, who tells humankind, "Society is your karma bhoomi, and you will be known for your good deeds. Your work is your karma, and your karma is your dharma. Work for the people; that is the way to Moksha."

Chauhan then posed questions inspired by this verse, asking why people are being killed in the name of religion and how such violence could be stopped.

'All Must Convert To Islam’: Zakir Naik

In response, Zakir Naik acknowledged the questions and replied, "That was a good question. What is the solution for peace, he is asking. The answer is simple and written in the Quran. The master key for peace is that all must convert to Islam. We pray to one Ilah."

The video of this exchange between Professor Chauhan and Zakir Naik is currently going viral on social media, attracting attention from netizens and sparking debates on religious tolerance and extremism.

Naik landed in Pakistan’s Islamabad on September 30 for his lectures in several major cities including Karachi and Lahore. He will conclude his visit with a lecture in Islamabad on October 28. As per reports, he will also lead and address Friday prayer congregations in these cities.

Zakir Naik, who is well-known for his divisive opinions, has encountered legal issues in India, including charges of inciting hate and money laundering. In 2016, he escaped to Malaysia and has remained a contentious figure ever since.