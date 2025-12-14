Sydney Mass Shooting: Driving Licence Of One Attacker Surfaces Online As Death Toll Rises To 10

A festive evening at Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach descended into horror on Sunday night after a mass shooting during a public gathering marking the start of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah left at least 10 people dead and several others injured. The attack, which occurred shortly after 6.30 pm local time, has sent shockwaves across Australia.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to local media reports, hundreds of people were present along the shoreline when gunfire suddenly erupted. Eyewitnesses said the attackers fired indiscriminately into the crowd, hitting children and elderly people among others. Videos circulating on social media showed scenes of chaos, with people running for cover as others attempted to administer CPR to the wounded.

According to police estimate, 50- 00 rounds were fired and one of the shooters was among those killed during the incident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As investigations continue, a purported driving licence allegedly belonging to one of the attackers has surfaced on social media. The document identifies the individual as “Naveed Akram,” with online claims suggesting he was involved in the shooting. However, authorities have not verified the authenticity of the licence or confirmed the identity of the attacker, and police have urged the public not to speculate or share unverified information.

In an official update on X, NSW Police said: “A police operation is ongoing after a public place shooting by two men at Bondi Beach earlier today. Ten people have been confirmed dead, including a man believed to be one of the shooters. The second alleged shooter is in a critical condition.” A total of 11 people, including two police officers, were injured.

Authorities have appealed to the public to upload any relevant mobile phone or dashcam footage to assist the investigation, while also providing an option to share information anonymously.