 Sydney Mass Shooting: Driving Licence Of One Attacker Surfaces Online As Death Toll Rises To 10
Sydney's Bondi Beach witnessed horror as a mass shooting left 10 dead during a Hanukkah gathering. While police confirm one shooter dead, another critical, a purported ID for "Naveed Akram" has surfaced, fueling online speculation. Authorities caution against unverified claims as investigations continue.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 05:01 PM IST
A festive evening at Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach descended into horror on Sunday night after a mass shooting during a public gathering marking the start of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah left at least 10 people dead and several others injured. The attack, which occurred shortly after 6.30 pm local time, has sent shockwaves across Australia.

According to local media reports, hundreds of people were present along the shoreline when gunfire suddenly erupted. Eyewitnesses said the attackers fired indiscriminately into the crowd, hitting children and elderly people among others. Videos circulating on social media showed scenes of chaos, with people running for cover as others attempted to administer CPR to the wounded.

According to police estimate, 50- 00 rounds were fired and one of the shooters was among those killed during the incident.

As investigations continue, a purported driving licence allegedly belonging to one of the attackers has surfaced on social media. The document identifies the individual as “Naveed Akram,” with online claims suggesting he was involved in the shooting. However, authorities have not verified the authenticity of the licence or confirmed the identity of the attacker, and police have urged the public not to speculate or share unverified information.

In an official update on X, NSW Police said: “A police operation is ongoing after a public place shooting by two men at Bondi Beach earlier today. Ten people have been confirmed dead, including a man believed to be one of the shooters. The second alleged shooter is in a critical condition.” A total of 11 people, including two police officers, were injured.

Authorities have appealed to the public to upload any relevant mobile phone or dashcam footage to assist the investigation, while also providing an option to share information anonymously.

