VIDEO: Air Canada Flight With 389 Passengers Returns To Toronto After Engine Emits Flames During Takeoff; Airline Issues Statement

Air Canada Flight With 389 Passengers Returns To Toronto After Engine Emits Flames During Takeoff | X

Toronto: An Air Canada flight scheduled for Paris from Toronto made an emergency landing at Toronto Airport shortly after departure as the flight suffered a compressor stall during takeoff on Wednesday (June 5). The airline issued a clarification about the incident on its official social media account after the video of the incident went viral.

A video has surfaced on the internet and is being widely spread on social media, showing flames emanating from one of the engines of the Boeing 777-300 plane as it took off from the airport.

Flight AC 872 was made to return to the airport as soon as the problem was detected. There were 389 passengers and 13 crew members onboard the flight. All the passengers were brought back safely, and there were no reports of injuries in the incident.

Air Canada issued a statement after the incident, saying, "Flight AC872 from Toronto to Paris on June 5 returned to Toronto shortly after departure due to an engine issue that was determined to be a compressor stall. The aircraft landed normally and was met by first responder vehicles as a precaution before it taxied to the gate on its own. Passengers were accommodated on another aircraft later that same evening. There were 389 passengers and 13 crew onboard the Boeing 777 aircraft."

"Video posted to the internet of the incident shows the engine at the point of compressor stall, which can happen with a turbine engine when its aerodynamics are affected. This can be caused by various factors, but the result is the flow of air through the engine is disrupted, causing fuel to ignite further down the engine, which is why flames are visible in the video. It is not the engine itself on fire. Our pilots are highly skilled professionals well-trained to safely manage such incidents, and in this case, the situation was quickly stabilized as per our standard procedures, and the aircraft landed normally."