Air India Flight From Kozhikode To Bahrain Makes Emergency Landing In Mumbai After Unruly Passenger Tries To Open Aircraft's Door

Mumbai: An Air India flight (IX-473) from Kozhikode to Bahrain had to be diverted to Mumbai because of a passenger attempting to open the aircraft door, physically assaulting, and abusing other passengers and creating a commotion.

The accused, identified as Abdul Nadukkandiyil, 25, from Kerala, was handed over to the security department by the crew after the pilot landed the aircraft at Mumbai Airport. The flight then continued to Bahrain. The incident took place on June 1, and a case was registered at the Sahar police station the same day.

About The Incident

According to the police report, Air India flight IX-473 departed from Kozhikode at 10.10 am for Bahrain. The accused, Abdul, was travelling on the flight, seated at 15T. Around noon, he went to the back of the plane and, without reason, physically assaulted the crew members and attempted to open the door of the aircraft.

The crew tried to convince him that it was dangerous for everyone on the flight and brought him back to his seat. He then started to abuse other passengers, physically assaulted them, and threatened to open the door of the aircraft.

Since Abdul's seat was near the emergency door, after the episode, the crew changed his seat, but he continued to be disruptive and attempted to endanger the lives of other fliers. The crew informed the pilot, who decided to divert the flight to Mumbai. The flight made an emergency landing at Mumbai Airport Bay V-10 at 1.30 pm.

Case Filed Under Various Sections Of IPC

The crew handed over the accused, along with all his documents, to the Air India security department. Subsequently, Air India security officers brought him to the Sahar police station and handed him over to the cops, filing a case against him under the Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 336 (act endangering life), 504 (provocation to breach of the peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation), along with the Aircraft Act section 22 (assault, intimidation, or threatening, whether physically or verbally).