Air India Flight AI 183 To San Francisco Delayed By 20 Hours; 'Passengers Faint After AC Failure, Made To Sit On Aerobridge,' Say Fliers

New Delhi: Air India Flight To San Francisco Delayed By 20 Hours; 'No AC, Not Allowed Back Into Terminal,' Say Fliers |

New Delhi: A recent incident involving Air India has sparked widspread concern after passengers on flight AI 183 to San Francisco experienced severe discomfort and health issues due to a lack of air-conditioning and prolonged delays. According to a report in NDTV, the flight, originally scheduled to depart on Thursday afternoon (May 30), faced an over eight-hour delay, making a total delay of more than 20 hours before its rescheduled departure at 11 am the following day, Friday (May 31).

Passengers Faint Inside The Aircraft Due To Severe Heatwave Condtions & No AC

Journalist Shweta Punj, who was on the flight, highlighted the ordeal on social media, noting that passengers were boarded onto the aircraft without functioning air-conditioning amid a severe heatwave in Delhi, where temperatures soared to a record 52.9 degrees Celsius. According to Punj, the extreme conditions inside the plane caused some passengers to faint, leading the crew to deboard the passengers.

If there is a privatisation story that has failed it is @airindia @DGCAIndia AI 183 flight has been delayed for over 8 hours , passengers were made to board the plane without air conditioning, and then deplaned after some people fainted in the flight.This is inhuman! @JM_Scindia pic.twitter.com/86KpaOAbgb — Shweta Punj (@shwwetapunj) May 30, 2024

"If there is a privatisation story that has failed it is Air India," Punj commented in her post, tagging Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and emphasizing the inhumanity of the situation. She criticised the aviation regulator DGCA for the mishandling of the flight, pointing out that passengers were forced to endure the heat without air-conditioning for hours before being deplaned.

Passengers Deplaned & Not Allowed Back Into Terminal

Another passenger, Abhishek Sharma, also voiced his frustration on social media. He appealed to Air India to allow his parents and other stranded passengers to return home. Sharma further stated that how passengers, after being deplaned, were not allowed back into the terminal because immigration procedures had already been completed.

@airindia please let mine and the numerous other parents stranded at the boarding area go home!



AI 183 is over 8 hrs late. People were made to board the plane and sit without ac. Then deplaned and not allowed to enter the terminal because immigration was done#inhuman pic.twitter.com/0XdDBAovBK — Abhishek Sharma (@39Abhishek) May 30, 2024

Visuals shared by passengers depicted a dire scene with exhausted individuals, including children, sitting on the floor and some removing their shoes in an attempt to cool down. These images displayed the distress and discomfort faced by those on board.

Dear Ms. Punj, we truly regret to note the disruptions. Please be rest assured that our team is actively working to address the delay and appreciate your ongoing support and understanding. We are also alerting our team to provide necessary assistance to the passengers. — Air India (@airindia) May 30, 2024

Dear Mr. Sharma, we understand the inconvenience this delay has caused and sincerely apologize. Our team is dedicated to finding the best possible alternatives for our passengers and ensuring a comfortable journey. Please reach out to our ground team for immediate support. — Air India (@airindia) May 30, 2024

In response to the complaints, Air India's official social media handle expressed regret and assured passengers that their team was actively addressing the delay. They promised to provide necessary assistance and appreciated the passengers' support and understanding during the incident.

Read Also Air India Fined ₹80 Lakh By DGCA For Violating Flight Crew Regulations

DGCA Guidelines Flouted

The ongoing situation has drawn attention to the broader issue of how airlines handle major delays and passenger care. In January, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued guidelines to manage chaotic situations at airports, particularly during peak times or adverse weather conditions.

The SOP directed airlines to cancel flights that are likely to be delayed beyond three hours to prevent passenger inconvenience. Despite these guidelines, the recent incident with Air India suggests that implementation and adherence to these regulations may still be lacking.