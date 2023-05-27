 US lawmaker proposes bill to designate Diwali as a federal holiday in America
Diwali is one of the most important days of the year for billions of people across the globe and for countless families and communities in Queens, New York, and the United States.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 09:41 AM IST
Representative image | FPJ

A United States Congress lawmaker, Grace Meng, proposed a bill on Friday that would give the Hindu festival of Diwali federal holiday status in the country. On Saturday, May 27, Meng tweeted saying that, "Today, I was proud to announce the introduction of the #Diwali Day Act, my bill that would make Diwali a federal holiday. Thank you to all my government colleagues and the many advocates who joined me to express their support."

Diwali, also known as Deepavali or the Festival of Lights is one of the most significant celebrations in India. Under the Diwali Day Act, Diwali would become the 12th US federally designated holiday.

A festival celebrated by billions

Meng said the following at a virtual press conference in the US shortly after proposing the measure in the House of Representatives, "Diwali is one of the most important days of the year for billions of people across the globe and for countless families and communities in Queens, New York, and the United States."

Indian disapora happy with this development

On his official Twitter account, Nikil Saval expressed his gratitude to Greg Rothman for allowing him to assist in introducing the bill with him. He said, "The Senate voted unanimously to recognize Diwali as an official holiday! To all Pennsylvanians who celebrate this festival of light and connection: you are seen, you are welcome, you matter. Thank you, @rothman_greg, for the opportunity to join you in introducing this bill."

Members of the Indian-American community and the wider Indian diaspora were pleased by the bill's introduction in the US House of Representatives.

