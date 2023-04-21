 Indian students from Gujarat, Bihar make history as presidents at Babson College, USA
Indian students from Gujarat, Bihar make history as presidents at Babson College, USA

Both students are recipients of prestigious scholarships from Babson College.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 04:04 PM IST
article-image
Basu Singh (L) and Khushi Chindaliya (R) |

Making history as the first Indian students to achieve this feat, two individuals from Gujarat and Bihar have been elected as presidents of the Undergraduate and Graduate Student Government at Babson College in Massachusetts, USA.

Twenty-year-old Khushi Chindaliya, an undergraduate student in Business and Economics, and 26-year-old Basu Singh, an MBA student from Surat and Patna respectively were elected as presidents of the institute's student government.

Both students are already recipients of prestigious scholarships at the institute as Khushi was awarded the “Babson Global Scholar” worth Rs 2.5 crores, making her one among 10 others globally to be granted the same. While Singh received the Social Innovation Scholar scholarship, making him one among three individuals to have been awarded the scholarship.

