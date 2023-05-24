PM Modi invites Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese for World Cup & Diwali celebrations in India

PM Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese | Twitter

During his three-day visit to Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended a warm invitation to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and cricket fans from Australia to attend the upcoming Cricket World Cup and Diwali celebrations in India later this year. PM Modi emphasized the growing bilateral ties between India and Australia, likening them to the fast-paced excitement of a T20 cricket match.

The leaders held a joint press briefing in Sydney, discussing various aspects of their comprehensive relationship and addressing recent incidents targeting temples in Australia.

Invitation to Cricket World Cup and Diwali Celebrations

Prime Minister Modi cordially invited Prime Minister Albanese and cricket enthusiasts from Australia to witness the prestigious Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be held in India from October to November. Additionally, he extended an invitation to experience the grandeur of Diwali celebrations in India, which falls on November 12 this year.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

PM Modi highlighted the significance of his sixth meeting with PM Albanese in the past year, emphasizing the depth and maturity of the bilateral relationship. Both leaders reiterated their commitment to nurturing the friendly ties between India and Australia. They addressed the recent attacks on temples by separatist elements in Australia, vowing to take strict action against any acts that could jeopardize the relations between the two nations.

Promoting Renewable Energy

As part of their discussions on strengthening strategic cooperation, PM Modi announced the establishment of a task force dedicated to green hydrogen. The leaders explored opportunities in the mining and critical minerals sectors, paving the way for enhanced collaboration. This move aligns with PM Modi's push to promote renewable energy and sustainable development.

Australia-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement

Both leaders expressed their shared ambition to conclude the Australia-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement at an early stage later this year. PM Modi emphasized that the agreement would bolster the economic partnership between the two countries, creating new avenues for bilateral trade and fostering economic growth.

New Consulate General Establishments

During the visit, PM Albanese announced the establishment of a new Australian Consulate General in Bengaluru. This decision aims to facilitate stronger connections between Australian businesses and India's thriving digital and innovation ecosystem. Earlier, PM Modi had announced the opening of a new Indian consulate in Brisbane during a community event in the Qudos Bank Arena, emphasizing the growing ties between the two nations.

