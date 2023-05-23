PM Modi receives rousing welcome from Indian diaspora in Australia

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 23, 2023
The Indian community in Sydney welcomed their Indian Prime Minister, warmly
The PM shared photos on his twitter handle
Australian PM Anthony had to increase seating capacity for PM Modi's event after huge demand
‘Welcome Modi’ was spelt by a recreational aircraft’s contrails before the community event in Sydney, Australia
A special chartered flight, Modi Airways, flew from Melbourne to Sydney to attend the event
The plane full of Indian diaspora members arrived in Sydney today morning
The PM also met with some business and other leaders in Australia
"He is passionate about social service as well. I was glad to have interacted with him today," tweeted the PM about the renowned Australian singer
In an interesting turn of events, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, renamed Harris Park in Sydney to Little India