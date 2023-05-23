Watch: Australian PM Albanese hails PM Narendra Modi as 'The Boss' at grand Sydney event

During a grand community event in Sydney, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "The Boss" while addressing the gathering of the Indian diaspora.

During his opening statement, Mr. Albanese acknowledged the sizable audience and drew a comparison between the immense popularity of PM Modi and that of renowned rockstar Bruce Springsteen, who is affectionately referred to by his fans as "The Boss."

"The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is The Boss," Albanese said. The Australian Prime Minister's remark elicited a smile from the Prime Minister himself and triggered enthusiastic cheers and applause from the massive crowd assembled at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena.

Upon their arrival at the venue, PM Modi received a traditional welcome, setting the tone for the proceedings.

The event kicked off with captivating cultural performances by Indian dancers, adding a vibrant touch to the atmosphere.

Before PM Modi took the stage, Mr. Albanese shared details about their planned bilateral meeting, scheduled to take place after the event, expressing his anticipation for the discussions ahead.

"It will be our sixth meeting that we've had together since I was sworn in as Prime Minister one year ago today. It shows how important the relationship between Australia and India is. India will grow to be the third largest economy in the world. It's already the most populist country in the world. And it's an important neighbor in the Indian Ocean, that we share. And that is why this is a relationship that we need to invest in," the Australian PM said.

Albanese said that Australia is a better place because of the contribution of the Indian diaspora. "India is a key strategic partner. We have a rich friendship, we have a very affectionate sporting rivalry, of course, on the cricket fields of the world and we will of course contest the championship once again, later, very shortly, both part of a growing and dynamic region and Prime Minister Modi is a very welcome visitor to our shores," the Australian PM remarked.