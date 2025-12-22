 Indonesia: 15 People Killed, 19 Others Injured As Speeding Bus Overturns In Semarang City; Visuals Surface
Fifteen people were killed and 19 injured after a high-speed passenger bus lost control, hit a barrier and overturned at a toll exit in Semarang, Indonesia’s Central Java, early Monday. Rescue teams carried out a difficult evacuation as victims were trapped inside. Authorities are investigating the cause.

Updated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 12:05 PM IST
Jakarta: Fifteen people were killed and 19 others injured in the early hours of Monday in a bus accident at the intersection of the Krapyak toll exit in Semarang city, Indonesia's Central Java province, local authorities reported.

According to the Semarang Search and Rescue Office, the passenger bus was reportedly travelling at high speed when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to hit a road barrier and overturn.

"The evacuation process was quite difficult because some victims were trapped inside the bus, and access was obstructed by broken glass," said Budiono, head of the Semarang Search and Rescue Office. "Rescue personnel had to enter the overturned bus, open access to the victims and evacuate them with extra caution."

The office confirmed that all victims have been successfully evacuated and sent to local hospitals, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the officials, they are currently investigating the scene.

Further details are awaited.

This tragedy comes just days after a house fire killed five in Jakarta.

Five people were killed after a residential house caught fire in Jakarta, Jakarta Regional Disaster Management Agency head Isnawa Adji said on Friday.

The fire broke out at around 8:10 p.m. local time on Thursday and was extinguished by 11:00 p.m. after 10 fire engines were deployed. The victims were discovered at around 8:00 a.m. the next day.

The house also functioned as an accessories production warehouse, Adji said, adding that the fire was likely caused by an electrical short circuit.

