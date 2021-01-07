Twitter locks President Trump's account, threatens 'permanent suspension' as his supporters storm US Capitol

Several Trump tweets that came after the first deleted post remains on display, where he can be seen urging the protesters to remain peaceful. The deleted posts had carried a similar tone, even as they showered the protesters with praise. In a now deleted video message Trump had said that while he could understand their pain, it was "time to go home now".

"I know your pain. I know you’re hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us," he can be heard saying.

"These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!" reads another deleted post.

The posts were promptly flagged over the possibility that they could incite violence, and now stand erased. However, the President appears to be undaunted by the censure. "I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!" reads one the last tweets available on his handle.