Twitter locks President Trump's account, threatens 'permanent suspension' as his supporters storm US Capitol

Chaotic scenes unfolded at the US Capitol in Washington on Wednesday as angry Trump supporters sought a second term for the Republican President. The violent clashes continued for nearly four hours and one person has reportedly been shot dead in an altercation with the police.
The President in the meantime, appears to have taken to Twitter to air his opinions about the situation - posts that many say Three of his posts have been deleted by the microblogging site for "violating the Twitter Rules". His account has been locked for 12 hours, and Twitter has even threatened Trump with "permanent suspension" if similar incidents occur in the future.
"As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy," the Twitter Safety handle explained.
US President Donald Trump's insistence that he had won the 2020 Presidential elections has sparked off a chain of unfortunate events. As countless Republican officials and loyalists allege voter fraud, matters came to a head while the US Electoral College votes were counted by Congress. The violent altercation has forced Congress leaders and the Vice President to vacate the premises for some time.
Thousands of Trump supporters marched to the US Capitol repeating his claims about the elections having been stolen and demanding that their "voices to be heard" and their votes counted - the demand being that the election results be changed in President Trump's favour. Vice President Mike Pence is overseeing the certification process by the US Congress, and over the last few days President Trump has repeatedly laid the onus on his Deputy to show "extreme courage" and send the votes back to the States.
Several Trump tweets that came after the first deleted post remains on display, where he can be seen urging the protesters to remain peaceful. The deleted posts had carried a similar tone, even as they showered the protesters with praise. In a now deleted video message Trump had said that while he could understand their pain, it was "time to go home now".
"I know your pain. I know you’re hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us," he can be heard saying.
"These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!" reads another deleted post.
The posts were promptly flagged over the possibility that they could incite violence, and now stand erased. However, the President appears to be undaunted by the censure. "I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!" reads one the last tweets available on his handle.
