US Presidential polls: Mob of Donald Trump supporters storm Capitol Building, one shot dead

On Wednesday, the US Congress had held a joint session to count the 2020 Electoral College votes, when a large unruly group of protestors stormed the building. The protesters attempted to halt the process. Security officials placed the Capitol building under lockdown and had to evacuate the lawmakers, which included Vice President Mike Pence.

US President Donald Trump tweeted, "I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!"

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Washington DC was forced to order a curfew in the US capital city at 6 pm (local time). "Reminder: A citywide curfew for the District of Columbia is in effect from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 7," tweeted Mayor Muriel Bowser.