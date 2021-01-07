US Presidential polls: Mob of Donald Trump supporters storm Capitol Building, one shot dead

Washington: A large violent mob of US President Donald Trump supporters allegedly stormed the US Capitol building on Wednesday. The group of supporters attempted to disrupt the vote to certify Joe Biden’s presidential victory and clashed with security officials.
The violent clashes continued for nearly four hours before heavily armed police officials were able to take control of the situation. While taking evasive action, one person was shot by security officials. According to latest reports the injured intruder has died, while five other people have been admitted to hospital with injuries.
On Wednesday, the US Congress had held a joint session to count the 2020 Electoral College votes, when a large unruly group of protestors stormed the building. The protesters attempted to halt the process. Security officials placed the Capitol building under lockdown and had to evacuate the lawmakers, which included Vice President Mike Pence.
US President Donald Trump tweeted, "I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!"
Meanwhile, the Mayor of Washington DC was forced to order a curfew in the US capital city at 6 pm (local time). "Reminder: A citywide curfew for the District of Columbia is in effect from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 7," tweeted Mayor Muriel Bowser.
Security forces were forced to fire tear gas shells at the violent mob. The incident occurred just weeks before the inauguration of president-elect Joe Biden.
According to reports, security officials also recovered a suspicious looking package from the area and have placed the entire zone in lockdown.
