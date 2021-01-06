Can VP Mike Pence change US Presidential poll outcome? Donald Trump seems to think so

Many are viewing this as the President's final loyalty test of sorts for his Deputy. According to The Hill, Trump is "heaping pressure" on Pence to overturn the results in some states by rejecting the chosen electors -- a power the vice president doesn't have. And while Pence has remained mum on the topic, President Trump responded to reports on the VP's authority regarding the Electoral College count by stating that he and his deputy were in "total agreement".

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that Pence had delivered the message to Trump stating that this was not a power he or the office of Vice President possessed. Now, even as the publication appears to be standing by its coverage, President Trump has dubbed if fake news.

“The New York Times report regarding comments Vice President Pence supposedly made to me today is fake news. He never said that. The Vice President and I are in total agreement that the Vice President has the power to act,” Trump said in a statement issued by his campaign.



(With inputs from agencies)