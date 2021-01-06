Can VP Mike Pence change US Presidential poll outcome? Donald Trump seems to think so

It has been some time since the most of the world accepted that Joe Biden will be the next President of the United States of America. However, even less than a fortnight to go before he takes out, outgoing President Donald Trump continues to deny the results. Trump has repeatedly alleged voter fraud, and recently was heard on a call asking Georgia's election chief to 'find' votes to reverse Biden's win. Thus far, multiple lawsuits have failed to achieve the desired results, and the transition has progressed in spite of Trump's wishes.
The final hurdle will be the certification of the votes cast by the Electoral College recently. Vice President Mike Pence will be overseeing the certification process by the US Congress and according to reports, the President expects him to intervene.
"The Vice President has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors," Trump tweeted on Tuesday night, baffling many who pointed out that this is largely a ceremonial role.
And while the ominous post did not make any mention of Pence being asked to overturn the results, the Presidents recent comments have certainly raised eyebrows. "I hope Mike Pence comes through for us," he told a cheering crowd at a Georgia rally on Monday, while denying the poll results. "He’s a great guy. Of course, if he doesn’t come through, I won’t like him as much," Trump added.
Many are viewing this as the President's final loyalty test of sorts for his Deputy. According to The Hill, Trump is "heaping pressure" on Pence to overturn the results in some states by rejecting the chosen electors -- a power the vice president doesn't have. And while Pence has remained mum on the topic, President Trump responded to reports on the VP's authority regarding the Electoral College count by stating that he and his deputy were in "total agreement".
The New York Times reported on Tuesday that Pence had delivered the message to Trump stating that this was not a power he or the office of Vice President possessed. Now, even as the publication appears to be standing by its coverage, President Trump has dubbed if fake news.
“The New York Times report regarding comments Vice President Pence supposedly made to me today is fake news. He never said that. The Vice President and I are in total agreement that the Vice President has the power to act,” Trump said in a statement issued by his campaign.
(With inputs from agencies)
