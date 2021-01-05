'No role for US military in poll results': As Trump refuses to concede, 10 former Pentagon chiefs come together to deliver a message

"Each of us swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. We did not swear it to an individual or a party," begins the somber article. The former Pentagon leaders go on to state that the time for questioning poll results "has passed". Efforts to embroil the US armed forces in election disputes, they said would take the country into "dangerous, unlawful and unconstitutional territory".

"Acting defense secretary Christopher C. Miller and his subordinates — political appointees, officers and civil servants — are each bound by oath, law and precedent to facilitate the entry into office of the incoming administration, and to do so wholeheartedly. They must also refrain from any political actions that undermine the results of the election or hinder the success of the new team. We call upon them, in the strongest terms, to do as so many generations of Americans have done before them," the article adds.