'Just want to find 11,780 votes...': Trump continues to deny poll results, urges Georgia's official to overturn election in leaked phone call

President-elect Joe Biden may be days away from taking oath, but it would seem that Donald Trump has not quite given up his hope of retaining the White House. In a recorded call, Trump was heard asking Georgia's election chief to 'find' votes to reverse Biden's win. Reportedly, Trump urged fellow Republican Brad Raffensperger to "find" one more vote in the state that had earlier certified Biden's win by 11,779 votes.

Audio snippets of the conversation were posted online by The Washington Post. A recording of the call was later obtained by The Associated Press from a person who was on the call. "All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state," he was quoted as saying. The report adds that Raffensperger and his office's general counsel had repeatedly rejected Trump's assertions during the call.