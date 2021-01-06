Trump hints at 'big voter dump' as Democrats overcome Republican lead in Georgia Senate runoffs

Four US politicians are currently locked in a poll battle that could heavily affect the Joe Biden Presidency. With Senate control hanging in the balance, the campaign for Georgia's runoffs have seen both President Donald Trump and his former Opponent Joe Biden hold events and urge people to make their voices heard.

Republicans David Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler are trying to hold off strong challenges from their respective Democratic opponents, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, in a race where half a billion dollars was spent to shape the outcome. And while counting is still underway, the votes have now turned in favour of the Democrats.

The race remains neck and neck, but as of 10:15 am (IST) Republican David Perdue is leading with a few hundred votes more than Jon Ossoff. In the special election, Democrat Raphael Warnock has crossed his opponent, Republican Kelly Loeffler and now holds a nearly 33,000 vote lead.