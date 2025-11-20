18-Year-Old Woman Found Hanging In Karachi Home As Police Launch Investigation Into Her Death

An 18-year-old woman was found hanging on the roof of a residential building on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. | Representational Image

Karachi: An 18-year-old woman was found hanging on the roof of a residential building on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, ARY News reported.

As per ARY News, citing police, the victim was identified as Zainab who had shifted from Sialkot to Karachi and was residing in her husband's maternal aunt's house in Defence Housing Authority, following her marriage. The police are investigating the matter following the complaint of victim's father.

Earlier this month, a fresh spate of violence swept across Balochistan, leaving nine people dead and two others abducted in separate incidents across Kalat, Nasirabad, and Jhal Magsi districts, exposing once again the province's worsening security landscape, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, the most brutal assault took place in Kalat district's Khaliqabad area, where unidentified gunmen opened fire in the Sarbund locality, killing four individuals, including tribal leader Shakir Saadullah Langove and his brother Shakir Khairullah Langove.

The officials from Pakistan's provincial paramilitary forces, Levies, confirmed that the other two victims were Muhammad Karim and Muhammad Zahir. The attackers fled after the shooting, prompting an immediate investigation by authorities.

In another violent episode, two men identified as Muhammad Zafar and Muhammad Naeem were gunned down by motorcycle-borne assailants in Panjgur's Shpistan area. Their bodies were taken to the local district hospital, while police have yet to establish the motive behind the targeted attack.

The unrest extended to Nasirabad district, where two excavator drivers, Aashiq Ali Mohammad Hasni and Shakeel Ahmed Korai, were abducted at gunpoint near Rabi Canal Sufi Wah, within the Notal police station limits. The armed men left behind the heavy machinery as they escaped.

Law enforcement agencies have since launched a large-scale search operation to locate the missing workers. Violence also flared in Kachhi district, where Abdul Qadir Kurd was shot dead in Goth Misri Khan by unknown gunmen. Meanwhile, in Jhal Magsi, a deadly land dispute between the Solangi and Wazdani Magsi tribes turned into a gun battle, killing Muhammad Bachal Magsi. Authorities intervened to defuse tensions after the clash, as cited by Dawn.

