US: Days After Pennsylvania Rally Shooting, Masked Man With AK-47 Arrested Near Trump's Party Event In Milwaukee | Representational Image

US: In a shocking turn of events, an armed man wearing a ski mask was arrested near the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee just days after a failed assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump during a recent rally.

According to reports, the man was carrying a concealed AK-47 in his tactical backpack, along with a full magazine of ammunition. This alarming incident was reported by Fox News and has heightened security concerns at the event where Republican politicians and officials are gathered at the Fiserv Forum.

Suspect's Attire Raised Suspicion

The Milwaukee Police Department, quoted by CNN, stated that United States Capitol Police initially observed the suspect acting suspiciously on the street, which led to his arrest. The suspect’s attire, including the ski mask and large tactical backpack, raised immediate red flags for the officers.

In a separate but equally disturbing incident, a man was shot dead by police following a knife fight near the Republican event. This violent encounter has further escalated the tense atmosphere surrounding the convention.

Donald Trump Assassination Attempt In Pennsylvania

These events unfold in the wake of a dramatic assassination attempt on Donald Trump, which occurred just days earlier. During a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, a 20-year-old man named Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire on the 78-year-old former president. Trump sustained a minor injury, with the bullet grazing the upper part of his right ear, leaving him with a bloodied face. Despite this close call, Trump continued his campaign undeterred.

On Monday, Trump formally secured the Republican nomination for the presidential race and announced Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, 39, as his running mate. This development has strengthened his campaign, even as he faces numerous legal challenges and reflects on a turbulent first term marked by two impeachments.

Growing Concerns Around Biden's Candidature

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is grappling with low approval ratings and growing concerns within the Democratic Party about his health and ability to campaign effectively. Biden's struggles are juxtaposed against Trump's confidence in his potential return to the White House.

The Republican National Convention, intended to be a showcase of party unity and strategy, has instead highlighted the increasing dangers and the deep political divisions in the country. As the convention continues, security measures have been notably ramped up to ensure the safety of all attendees.