'Indian PM Could Be Leader Of Free World In 40-50 Years,' Says Former Australian PM Tony Abbott | File Pic

New Delhi: Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott on Friday, October 17, said that India is poised to lead the democratic world in the coming decades, predicting that the country’s Prime Minister, whoever holds the office in 40 to 50 years, could become “the leader of the free world”.

Speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2025, Abbott described the 21st century as belonging to India and urged New Delhi to assert its role as a “democratic counterweight” to China in the Asia-Pacific region.

‘India Has Three Advantages Over China’

Abbott said India has emerged as a critical power in the global order, highlighting its growing population, rapid infrastructure development, and strategic importance. “India is a counterweight to China. It is now the most populous country. You go to any Indian city... there is massive infrastructure push – new airports, etc. India is rising and can be a substitute to China,” he said at the summit.

He added that India’s democratic system, rule of law, and English-speaking advantage place it in a stronger long-term position than China. “As PM, I used to say India will emerge as a democratic superpower. Well, now that has happened. The PM of India is likely to be the leader of a free world in the next 40–50 years,” Abbott added.

Referring to recent trade partnerships, including India’s free trade agreements with Australia in 2022 and with the United Kingdom last month, Abbott said these were signs that “the democratic world is shifting away from China”.

China, Taiwan, and Global Security

Warning against China’s “hegemonic ambitions”, Abbott said Beijing’s intent to dominate the world poses a threat to regional stability, particularly with regard to Taiwan. “The best way to ensure nothing untoward happens is not to pretend that China has peaceful intentions... weakness is provocative,” he cautioned.

He added that China must be made to “fear that attempts to seize Taiwan will fail”, and drew parallels with the Korean War, noting that escalation remains a key concern.

On global security, Abbott also said that the war in Ukraine might not have occurred had the country been part of NATO. He criticised the US for tilting towards Pakistan during the Cold War and said India remains “a strong and reliable partner” for democratic nations.

Abbott further said that US President Donald Trump “misplayed his hand” with India by imposing tariffs on Russian oil imports, calling it a mistake given India’s growing strategic importance.