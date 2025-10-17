 Pakistan Suicide Blast: Video Captures Exact Moment Of Attack On Military Camp In Waziristan
At least seven Pakistan Army soldiers were reportedly killed in a suicide attack in Waziristan on Friday. A video captured the exact moments of the suicide blast.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 03:18 PM IST
Pakistan Suicide Blast: Video Captures Exact Moment Of Attack On Military Camp In Waziristan (Screengrab) | X

Islamabad: At least seven Pakistan Army soldiers were reportedly killed in a suicide attack near the Afghan border on Friday, October 17. The attack took place at a military camp in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali district. A video of the exact moment of the attack surfaced online.

Some reports even claimed that two powerful bombings targeted the Pakistani Army camps in Waziristan. The viral video captures the exact moment of the attack. An envelope of black smoke could be seen engulfing the area after the attack.

Video Of The Suicide Attack:

According to reports, terrorists linked to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) carried out the attack. The incident took place amid a ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Border Clashes Between Pakistan And Afghanistan:

Tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan erupted after Pakistan conducted out air strikes on Kabul allegedly targeting TTP. In response, Afghan forces attacked multiple Pakistani military posts along the border. The Taliban administration in Afghanistan claimed to have killed around 60 Pakistani soldiers. Islamabad also claimed to have killed over 200 Taliban fighters.

Islamabad has accused Kabul of harbouring members of the TTP, which allegedly carried out an attack on Pakistan security forces, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Ceasefire Between Pakistan And Afghanistan:

On Wednesday, a 48-hour ceasefire was n declared between two neighbouring countries. Afghanistan claimed that the Pakistani side reached out to its officials and demanded a ceasefire.

"At the request and insistence of the Pakistani side, a ceasefire will be implemented between the two countries starting this evening after 5:30 PM", Taliban Goverment spokesperson Zabehulah said.

"The Islamic Emirate also instructs all its forces to observe the ceasefire after 5:30 PM until such time as no aggression has been committed", Afghan goverment said in its statement.

